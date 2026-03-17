Is Americas Gold and Silver (USAS) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 255 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAS' full-year earnings has moved 134.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, USAS has returned 44.6% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 13.2%. This means that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Yara International ASA (YARIY) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.5%.

In Yara International ASA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 30.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 73 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.9% this year, meaning that USAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Yara International ASA falls under the Fertilizers industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.2%.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Americas Gold and Silver Corporation and Yara International ASA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.