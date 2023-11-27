Americas Gold and Silver (USAS) Price Target Increased by 39.41% to 1.20

The average one-year price target for Americas Gold and Silver (AMEX:USAS) has been revised to 1.20 / share. This is an increase of 39.41% from the prior estimate of 0.86 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.11 to a high of 1.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 394.54% from the latest reported closing price of 0.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Americas Gold and Silver. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAS is 0.22%, a decrease of 45.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.18% to 51,661K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 10,299K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,765K shares, representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAS by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Lynwood Capital Management holds 10,151K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,288K shares, representing an increase of 18.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAS by 158.71% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 9,756K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,151K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAS by 20.93% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 5,146K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,029K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAS by 56.14% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 4,958K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,041K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAS by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company's newest asset, the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, has poured first gold and achieved commercial production, and is expected to ramp up to full production by mid-2021. The Company also owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA and owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico.

