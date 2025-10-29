Americas Gold and Silver (USAS) Price Target Increased by 35.05% to 4.58

The average one-year price target for Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAM:USAS) has been revised to $4.58 / share. This is an increase of 35.05% from the prior estimate of $3.39 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.35 to a high of $7.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.03% from the latest reported closing price of $4.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Americas Gold and Silver. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 92.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAS is 0.07%, an increase of 87.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.74% to 607K shares. The put/call ratio of USAS is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

U S Global Investors holds 580K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

AA Financial Advisors holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Stone House Investment Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

