Americas Gold and Silver (USAS) Price Target Increased by 30.31% to 8.51

The average one-year price target for Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAM:USAS) has been revised to $8.51 / share. This is an increase of 30.31% from the prior estimate of $6.53 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.37 to a high of $12.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.66% from the latest reported closing price of $5.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Americas Gold and Silver. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 55.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAS is 0.29%, an increase of 56.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.33% to 90,169K shares. The put/call ratio of USAS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Merk Investments holds 23,429K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,679K shares , representing a decrease of 9.60%.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 9,910K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,344K shares , representing an increase of 25.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAS by 73.72% over the last quarter.

NewGen Equity Long holds 9,285K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company.

NewGen Asset Management holds 6,200K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,285K shares , representing a decrease of 49.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAS by 98.44% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 5,873K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,605K shares , representing an increase of 38.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAS by 134.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.