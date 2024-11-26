News & Insights

Americas Gold and Silver Updates on Galena Acquisition

November 26, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Americas Gold and Silver (TSE:USA) has released an update.

Americas Gold and Silver has announced the filing and mailing of meeting materials for the acquisition of the remaining 40% interest in the Galena Complex. Due to a Canada Post strike, some shareholders may not receive materials in time, but they can access them electronically. Shareholders are urged to vote early to ensure their participation.

USAS

USAS

