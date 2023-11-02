Americas Gold and Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target Decreased by 6.12% to 1.17

The average one-year price target for Americas Gold and Silver (TSE:USA) has been revised to 1.17 / share. This is an decrease of 6.12% from the prior estimate of 1.25 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.61 to a high of 1.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 230.42% from the latest reported closing price of 0.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Americas Gold and Silver. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USA is 0.06%, a decrease of 24.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.44% to 20,898K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 9,756K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,151K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USA by 20.93% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 4,958K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,041K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USA by 12.25% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 3,066K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,169K shares, representing a decrease of 68.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USA by 50.16% over the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 2,650K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares, representing a decrease of 14.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USA by 9.28% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 183K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USA by 26.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.