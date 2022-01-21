US Markets
Americas Gold and Silver reopens San Rafael mine in Mexico, minister says

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The San Rafael mine in northern Mexico operated by Canada's Americas Gold and Silver USA.TO has reopened, Mexico's economy minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Friday.

Mexico's main mining union had been in talks for months to end a dispute that had forced the mine's closure.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

