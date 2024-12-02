Americas Gold and Silver Q3 2024 Earnings Analysis

Americas Gold And Silver Corporation ( (USAS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Americas Gold And Silver Corporation presented to its investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a North American precious metals producer with multiple assets in the mining industry, focusing on silver, zinc, and lead production. In the third quarter of 2024, the company announced a strategic acquisition of the remaining 40% interest in its Galena Complex, alongside a successful equity raise of C$50 million. Paul Huet has been appointed as the new CEO, with a focus on enhancing the company’s technical team and unlocking value at the Galena Complex.

The company’s Q3-2024 revenue increased to $21.0 million, a 31% rise from the previous year, driven by higher realized prices for silver and zinc. However, the net loss also grew to $16.1 million due to increased losses on fair value of gold-based contracts. The company produced 0.4 million ounces of silver and 8.4 million pounds of zinc during the quarter, but production was affected by severe weather at its Cosalá Operations.

Despite operational challenges, Americas Gold and Silver reduced cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per silver ounce, down to $16.88 and $25.38, respectively. The silver production at Cosalá increased by 8% compared to the previous year, although zinc production saw a slight decline. The company aims to generate more than 80% of its revenue from silver production by the end of 2025.

Looking ahead, the management is optimistic about the potential of the Galena Complex under new leadership. The company is preparing for increased silver production in the coming quarters as it develops its EC120 silver-copper deposit and continues its focus on operational improvements and strategic growth initiatives.

