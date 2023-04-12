Americas Gold and Silver Corp reports fatality at Idaho mining complex

April 12 (Reuters) - Americas Gold and Silver Corp USA.TO said on Wednesday an underground miner died at its Galena mining complex in Idaho.

Operations have been suspended and an investigation is underway, the Canadian mining company said, adding that it was working with the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities who were onsite.

The fatality occurred when the miner was struck by falling ground on Tuesday, the company said.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

