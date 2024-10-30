Americas Gold and Silver Completes Private Placement

Americas Gold and Silver (TSE:USA) has released an update.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has completed its upsized private placement of subscription receipts, raising C$50 million to fund growth initiatives and other corporate purposes. The company plans to use these proceeds for the acquisition of the remaining interest in the Galena Complex and other financial obligations. This move is anticipated to bolster the company’s expansion efforts and financial stability as it awaits final approvals for the acquisition.

For further insights into TSE:USA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.