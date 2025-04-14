America’s Fastest-Growing Suburbs and the Salaries Needed To Afford Them

Moving to the suburbs, especially if you previously resided in a high cost-of-living area, affords many Americans the chance to cut costs while still enjoying a comfortable lifestyle. As more Americans make this shift, GOBankingRates’ research team was able to determine which 50 suburbs are among the fastest-growing in America and how much money you need to make to afford these metro areas.

To determine which 50 suburbs are the fastest-growing, GOBankingRates compared the 2018 and 2023 populations of large suburbs in major metropolitan areas.

NOTE: Some of the apparent population growth is a result of the U.S. Census Bureau redefining some Census Designated Places. All boundary data is based on 2023. See more about the methodology at the end of this gallery.

Key Findings

Woodbridge, Virginia, was an area where the Census Bureau adjusted the boundaries — which resulted in a population increase of 887% via that definition. Three other suburbs that had significant growth, whether based on classification or actual population booms, are Fulshear (236%), Celina (190%) and Princeton (114%), all of which are in Texas.

where the Census Bureau adjusted the boundaries — which resulted in a population increase of 887% via that definition. Three other suburbs that had significant growth, whether based on classification or actual population booms, are Fulshear (236%), Celina (190%) and Princeton (114%), all of which are in Texas. Texas is home to 16 of the fastest-growing suburbs, the most of any state. These suburbs include Fulshear, Celina, Princeton, Prosper, Fate, Anna, Midlothian, Pecan Grove, Leander, Forney, Hutto, New Braunfels, Katy, Kyle, Canyon Lake and Waxahachie.

These suburbs include Fulshear, Celina, Princeton, Prosper, Fate, Anna, Midlothian, Pecan Grove, Leander, Forney, Hutto, New Braunfels, Katy, Kyle, Canyon Lake and Waxahachie. Prosper, Texas (No. 6), requires the highest salary ($160,327) for a comfortable life out of all 50 suburbs. Interestingly enough, this is roughly $17,000 less than the suburb’s median household income, which comes out to $187,603 annually.

In order of highest to lowest population increase, here are the 50 fastest-growing suburbs in America.

Also see the wealthiest suburbs in America.

1. Woodbridge, Virginia

Population increase %: 887.3%

887.3% Income needed to live comfortably: $124,161

$124,161 Household median income: $100,370

$100,370 Total cost of living annually: $62,081

$62,081 Average home value: $506,276

2. Fulshear, Texas

Population increase %: 236.7%

236.7% Income needed to live comfortably: $119,909

$119,909 Household median income: $178,398

$178,398 Total cost of living annually: $59,955

$59,955 Average home value: $539,418

3. Celina, Texas

Population increase %: 190.2%

190.2% Income needed to live comfortably: $137,965

$137,965 Household median income: $155,875

$155,875 Total cost of living annually: $68,983

$68,983 Average home value: $614,603

4. Princeton, Texas

Population increase %: 114.7%

114.7% Income needed to live comfortably: $95,375

$95,375 Household median income: $96,766

$96,766 Total cost of living annually: $47,688

$47,688 Average home value: $324,356

5. Queen Creek, Arizona

Population increase %: 84.1%

84.1% Income needed to live comfortably: $137,492

$137,492 Household median income: $134,719

$134,719 Total cost of living annually: $68,746

$68,746 Average home value: $637,189

6. Prosper, Texas

Population increase %: 81%

81% Income needed to live comfortably: $160,327

$160,327 Household median income: $187,603

$187,603 Total cost of living annually: $80,164

$80,164 Average home value: $826,429

7. Fort Mill, South Carolina

Population increase %: 77.6%

77.6% Income needed to live comfortably: $121,572

$121,572 Household median income: $127,537

$127,537 Total cost of living annually: $60,786

$60,786 Average home value: $527,953

8. Fate, Texas

Population increase %: 77.3%

77.3% Income needed to live comfortably: $97,589

$97,589 Household median income: $129,500

$129,500 Total cost of living annually: $48,795

$48,795 Average home value: $368,007

9. Anna, Texas

Population increase %: 70.9%

70.9% Income needed to live comfortably: $96,137

$96,137 Household median income: $99,375

$99,375 Total cost of living annually: $48,069

$48,069 Average home value: $364,654

10. Groveland, Florida

Population increase %: 65.4%

65.4% Income needed to live comfortably: $105,272

$105,272 Household median income: $92,258

$92,258 Total cost of living annually: $52,636

$52,636 Average home value: $380,076

11. Herriman, Utah

Population increase %: 60.9%

60.9% Income needed to live comfortably: $137,583

$137,583 Household median income: $118,446

$118,446 Total cost of living annually: $68,791

$68,791 Average home value: $632,368

12. Midlothian, Texas

Population increase %: 55.8%

55.8% Income needed to live comfortably: $114,789

$114,789 Household median income: $122,643

$122,643 Total cost of living annually: $57,395

$57,395 Average home value: $450,186

13. Buckeye, Arizona

Population increase %: 52.1%

52.1% Income needed to live comfortably: $102,787

$102,787 Household median income: $98,778

$98,778 Total cost of living annually: $51,394

$51,394 Average home value: $401,188

14. Waxhaw, North Carolina

Population increase %: 49.9%

49.9% Income needed to live comfortably: $134,366

$134,366 Household median income: $128,115

$128,115 Total cost of living annually: $67,183

$67,183 Average home value: $604,211

15. Pecan Grove, Texas

Population increase %: 48.9%

48.9% Income needed to live comfortably: $104,638

$104,638 Household median income: $137,275

$137,275 Total cost of living annually: $52,319

$52,319 Average home value: $397,963

16. Leander, Texas

Population increase %: 46.2%

46.2% Income needed to live comfortably: $112,432

$112,432 Household median income: $140,180

$140,180 Total cost of living annually: $56,216

$56,216 Average home value: $446,228

17. Forney, Texas

Population increase %: 45.7%

45.7% Income needed to live comfortably: $91,926

$91,926 Household median income: $103,360

$103,360 Total cost of living annually: $45,963

$45,963 Average home value: $321,294

18. Apollo Beach, Florida

Population increase %: 45.7%

45.7% Income needed to live comfortably: $116,973

$116,973 Household median income: $113,130

$113,130 Total cost of living annually: $58,487

$58,487 Average home value: $463,947

19. Spring Hill, Tennessee

Population increase %: 41.7%

41.7% Income needed to live comfortably: $122,989

$122,989 Household median income: $106,658

$106,658 Total cost of living annually: $61,495

$61,495 Average home value: $515,671

20. Apex, North Carolina

Population increase %: 40.4%

40.4% Income needed to live comfortably: $132,730

$132,730 Household median income: $138,442

$138,442 Total cost of living annually: $66,365

$66,365 Average home value: $612,709

21. Mooresville, North Carolina

Population increase %: 38.4%

38.4% Income needed to live comfortably: $116,267

$116,267 Household median income: $88,592

$88,592 Total cost of living annually: $58,133

$58,133 Average home value: $473,259

22. Clayton, North Carolina

Population increase %: 38%

38% Income needed to live comfortably: $97,195

$97,195 Household median income: $73,348

$73,348 Total cost of living annually: $48,598

$48,598 Average home value: $364,940

23. Sun City Center, Florida

Population increase %: 35.4%

35.4% Income needed to live comfortably: $97,515

$97,515 Household median income: $71,012

$71,012 Total cost of living annually: $48,757

$48,757 Average home value: $330,225

24. Westfield, Indiana

Population increase %: 35.3%

35.3% Income needed to live comfortably: $112,482

$112,482 Household median income: $119,598

$119,598 Total cost of living annually: $56,241

$56,241 Average home value: $464,949

25. Hutto, Texas

Population increase %: 34.2%

34.2% Income needed to live comfortably: $99,745

$99,745 Household median income: $115,149

$115,149 Total cost of living annually: $49,873

$49,873 Average home value: $352,173

26. Clermont, Florida

Population increase %: 34.2%

34.2% Income needed to live comfortably: $111,951

$111,951 Household median income: $79,789

$79,789 Total cost of living annually: $55,975

$55,975 Average home value: $431,786

27. Maricopa, Arizona

Population increase %: 33.1%

33.1% Income needed to live comfortably: $99,943

$99,943 Household median income: $94,208

$94,208 Total cost of living annually: $49,972

$49,972 Average home value: $353,494

28. Lebanon, Tennessee

Population increase %: 32.8%

32.8% Income needed to live comfortably: $109,161

$109,161 Household median income: $71,320

$71,320 Total cost of living annually: $54,581

$54,581 Average home value: $434,125

29. New Braunfels, Texas

Population increase %: 32.3%

32.3% Income needed to live comfortably: $105,045

$105,045 Household median income: $88,257

$88,257 Total cost of living annually: $52,523

$52,523 Average home value: $357,210

30. Avon, Indiana

Population increase %: 32.1%

32.1% Income needed to live comfortably: $97,404

$97,404 Household median income: $97,589

$97,589 Total cost of living annually: $48,702

$48,702 Average home value: $352,278

31. Katy, Texas

Population increase %: 32.1%

32.1% Income needed to live comfortably: $93,953

$93,953 Household median income: $107,332

$107,332 Total cost of living annually: $46,977

$46,977 Average home value: $344,379

32. Otsego, Minnesota

Population increase %: 31.9%

31.9% Income needed to live comfortably: $105,007

$105,007 Household median income: $127,219

$127,219 Total cost of living annually: $52,503

$52,503 Average home value: $410,617

33. Kyle, Texas

Population increase %: 31.6%

31.6% Income needed to live comfortably: $99,309

$99,309 Household median income: $89,645

$89,645 Total cost of living annually: $49,654

$49,654 Average home value: $319,285

34. Happy Valley, Oregon

Population increase %: 31.3%

31.3% Income needed to live comfortably: $150,218

$150,218 Household median income: $120,324

$120,324 Total cost of living annually: $75,109

$75,109 Average home value: $703,069

35. Doral, Florida

Population increase %: 31.3%

31.3% Income needed to live comfortably: $152,479

$152,479 Household median income: $88,474

$88,474 Total cost of living annually: $76,239

$76,239 Average home value: $693,544

36. Canyon Lake, Texas

Population increase %: 31.2%

31.2% Income needed to live comfortably: $105,573

$105,573 Household median income: $93,114

$93,114 Total cost of living annually: $52,787

$52,787 Average home value: $415,885

37. Wesley Chapel, Florida

Population increase %: 30.7%

30.7% Income needed to live comfortably: $109,419

$109,419 Household median income: $107,004

$107,004 Total cost of living annually: $54,709

$54,709 Average home value: $420,097

38. Holly Springs, North Carolina

Population increase %: 30.3%

30.3% Income needed to live comfortably: $128,187

$128,187 Household median income: $132,435

$132,435 Total cost of living annually: $64,093

$64,093 Average home value: $578,214

39. Union City, Georgia

Population increase %: 30.3%

30.3% Income needed to live comfortably: $86,409

$86,409 Household median income: $47,635

$47,635 Total cost of living annually: $43,205

$43,205 Average home value: $248,507

40. Gallatin, Tennessee

Population increase %: 29.1%

29.1% Income needed to live comfortably: $107,324

$107,324 Household median income: $73,589

$73,589 Total cost of living annually: $53,662

$53,662 Average home value: $420,942

41. Castle Rock, Colorado

Population increase %: 28.4%

28.4% Income needed to live comfortably: $146,673

$146,673 Household median income: $143,031

$143,031 Total cost of living annually: $73,336

$73,336 Average home value: $689,562

42. Ruskin, Florida

Population increase %: 28.1%

28.1% Income needed to live comfortably: $97,402

$97,402 Household median income: $76,402

$76,402 Total cost of living annually: $48,701

$48,701 Average home value: $331,571

43. Leesburg, Florida

Population increase %: 28%

28% Income needed to live comfortably: $87,863

$87,863 Household median income: $47,506

$47,506 Total cost of living annually: $43,932

$43,932 Average home value: $291,225

44. Elkridge, Maryland

Population increase %: 27.6%

27.6% Income needed to live comfortably: $119,076

$119,076 Household median income: $135,412

$135,412 Total cost of living annually: $59,538

$59,538 Average home value: $494,247

45. Canton, Georgia

Population increase %: 27.5%

27.5% Income needed to live comfortably: $123,056

$123,056 Household median income: $81,642

$81,642 Total cost of living annually: $61,528

$61,528 Average home value: $506,325

46. Wake Forest, North Carolina

Population increase %: 27.5%

27.5% Income needed to live comfortably: $120,895

$120,895 Household median income: $120,777

$120,777 Total cost of living annually: $60,448

$60,448 Average home value: $519,208

47. Waxahachie, Texas

Population increase %: 27.1%

27.1% Income needed to live comfortably: $95,058

$95,058 Household median income: $82,449

$82,449 Total cost of living annually: $47,529

$47,529 Average home value: $360,915

48. Hamtramck, Michigan

Population increase %: 26.8%

26.8% Income needed to live comfortably: $76,618

$76,618 Household median income: $40,103

$40,103 Total cost of living annually: $38,309

$38,309 Average home value: $161,629

49. Olive Branch, Mississippi

Population increase %: 26.7%

26.7% Income needed to live comfortably: $91,815

$91,815 Household median income: $98,421

$98,421 Total cost of living annually: $45,908

$45,908 Average home value: $322,421

50. Saint Cloud, Florida

Population increase %: 26.2%

26.2% Income needed to live comfortably: $108,487

$108,487 Household median income: $76,196

$76,196 Total cost of living annually: $54,243

$54,243 Average home value: $405,506

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations/items listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found suburbs with 2023 populations between 20,000 and 100,000. Metro areas with at least 1 million people were kept for this study. GOBankingRates then found total population for 2023, total population for 2018 and household median income from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The percentage change in population from 2018 to 2023 was then calculated. The highest percentage changes were selected to represent the fastest-growing suburbs. The cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous indexes. Using data fom the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025 and average mortgage was calculated using Federal Reserve Economic Data. Cost of living then was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 24, 2025.

