America’s Fastest-Growing Suburbs and the Salaries Needed To Afford Them

Moving to the suburbs, especially if you previously resided in a high cost-of-living area, affords many Americans the chance to cut costs while still enjoying a comfortable lifestyle. As more Americans make this shift, GOBankingRates’ research team was able to determine which 50 suburbs are among the fastest-growing in America and how much money you need to make to afford these metro areas.
Learn More: Robert Kiyosaki Is Dumping Gold and Silver — Here’s What He’s Buying Instead
See Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
To determine which 50 suburbs are the fastest-growing, GOBankingRates compared the 2018 and 2023 populations of large suburbs in major metropolitan areas.
NOTE: Some of the apparent population growth is a result of the U.S. Census Bureau redefining some Census Designated Places. All boundary data is based on 2023. See more about the methodology at the end of this gallery.
Key Findings
- Woodbridge, Virginia, was an area where the Census Bureau adjusted the boundaries — which resulted in a population increase of 887% via that definition. Three other suburbs that had significant growth, whether based on classification or actual population booms, are Fulshear (236%), Celina (190%) and Princeton (114%), all of which are in Texas.
- Texas is home to 16 of the fastest-growing suburbs, the most of any state. These suburbs include Fulshear, Celina, Princeton, Prosper, Fate, Anna, Midlothian, Pecan Grove, Leander, Forney, Hutto, New Braunfels, Katy, Kyle, Canyon Lake and Waxahachie.
- Prosper, Texas (No. 6), requires the highest salary ($160,327) for a comfortable life out of all 50 suburbs. Interestingly enough, this is roughly $17,000 less than the suburb’s median household income, which comes out to $187,603 annually.
In order of highest to lowest population increase, here are the 50 fastest-growing suburbs in America.
Also see the wealthiest suburbs in America.
Read More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025
Be Aware: You Might Not Make Enough Money To Get Musk’s Potential DOGE Dividend Check: Here’s the Salary Cutoff
1. Woodbridge, Virginia
- Population increase %: 887.3%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $124,161
- Household median income: $100,370
- Total cost of living annually: $62,081
- Average home value: $506,276
See Next: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses
2. Fulshear, Texas
- Population increase %: 236.7%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $119,909
- Household median income: $178,398
- Total cost of living annually: $59,955
- Average home value: $539,418
3. Celina, Texas
- Population increase %: 190.2%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $137,965
- Household median income: $155,875
- Total cost of living annually: $68,983
- Average home value: $614,603
4. Princeton, Texas
- Population increase %: 114.7%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $95,375
- Household median income: $96,766
- Total cost of living annually: $47,688
- Average home value: $324,356
5. Queen Creek, Arizona
- Population increase %: 84.1%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $137,492
- Household median income: $134,719
- Total cost of living annually: $68,746
- Average home value: $637,189
6. Prosper, Texas
- Population increase %: 81%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $160,327
- Household median income: $187,603
- Total cost of living annually: $80,164
- Average home value: $826,429
Read Next: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
7. Fort Mill, South Carolina
- Population increase %: 77.6%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $121,572
- Household median income: $127,537
- Total cost of living annually: $60,786
- Average home value: $527,953
8. Fate, Texas
- Population increase %: 77.3%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $97,589
- Household median income: $129,500
- Total cost of living annually: $48,795
- Average home value: $368,007
9. Anna, Texas
- Population increase %: 70.9%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $96,137
- Household median income: $99,375
- Total cost of living annually: $48,069
- Average home value: $364,654
10. Groveland, Florida
- Population increase %: 65.4%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $105,272
- Household median income: $92,258
- Total cost of living annually: $52,636
- Average home value: $380,076
11. Herriman, Utah
- Population increase %: 60.9%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $137,583
- Household median income: $118,446
- Total cost of living annually: $68,791
- Average home value: $632,368
For You: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025
12. Midlothian, Texas
- Population increase %: 55.8%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $114,789
- Household median income: $122,643
- Total cost of living annually: $57,395
- Average home value: $450,186
13. Buckeye, Arizona
- Population increase %: 52.1%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $102,787
- Household median income: $98,778
- Total cost of living annually: $51,394
- Average home value: $401,188
14. Waxhaw, North Carolina
- Population increase %: 49.9%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $134,366
- Household median income: $128,115
- Total cost of living annually: $67,183
- Average home value: $604,211
15. Pecan Grove, Texas
- Population increase %: 48.9%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $104,638
- Household median income: $137,275
- Total cost of living annually: $52,319
- Average home value: $397,963
16. Leander, Texas
- Population increase %: 46.2%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $112,432
- Household median income: $140,180
- Total cost of living annually: $56,216
- Average home value: $446,228
View Next: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025
17. Forney, Texas
- Population increase %: 45.7%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $91,926
- Household median income: $103,360
- Total cost of living annually: $45,963
- Average home value: $321,294
18. Apollo Beach, Florida
- Population increase %: 45.7%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $116,973
- Household median income: $113,130
- Total cost of living annually: $58,487
- Average home value: $463,947
19. Spring Hill, Tennessee
- Population increase %: 41.7%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $122,989
- Household median income: $106,658
- Total cost of living annually: $61,495
- Average home value: $515,671
20. Apex, North Carolina
- Population increase %: 40.4%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $132,730
- Household median income: $138,442
- Total cost of living annually: $66,365
- Average home value: $612,709
21. Mooresville, North Carolina
- Population increase %: 38.4%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $116,267
- Household median income: $88,592
- Total cost of living annually: $58,133
- Average home value: $473,259
Check Out: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer
22. Clayton, North Carolina
- Population increase %: 38%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $97,195
- Household median income: $73,348
- Total cost of living annually: $48,598
- Average home value: $364,940
23. Sun City Center, Florida
- Population increase %: 35.4%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $97,515
- Household median income: $71,012
- Total cost of living annually: $48,757
- Average home value: $330,225
24. Westfield, Indiana
- Population increase %: 35.3%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $112,482
- Household median income: $119,598
- Total cost of living annually: $56,241
- Average home value: $464,949
25. Hutto, Texas
- Population increase %: 34.2%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $99,745
- Household median income: $115,149
- Total cost of living annually: $49,873
- Average home value: $352,173
26. Clermont, Florida
- Population increase %: 34.2%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $111,951
- Household median income: $79,789
- Total cost of living annually: $55,975
- Average home value: $431,786
That’s Interesting: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
27. Maricopa, Arizona
- Population increase %: 33.1%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $99,943
- Household median income: $94,208
- Total cost of living annually: $49,972
- Average home value: $353,494
28. Lebanon, Tennessee
- Population increase %: 32.8%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $109,161
- Household median income: $71,320
- Total cost of living annually: $54,581
- Average home value: $434,125
29. New Braunfels, Texas
- Population increase %: 32.3%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $105,045
- Household median income: $88,257
- Total cost of living annually: $52,523
- Average home value: $357,210
30. Avon, Indiana
- Population increase %: 32.1%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $97,404
- Household median income: $97,589
- Total cost of living annually: $48,702
- Average home value: $352,278
31. Katy, Texas
- Population increase %: 32.1%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $93,953
- Household median income: $107,332
- Total cost of living annually: $46,977
- Average home value: $344,379
Explore More: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
32. Otsego, Minnesota
- Population increase %: 31.9%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $105,007
- Household median income: $127,219
- Total cost of living annually: $52,503
- Average home value: $410,617
33. Kyle, Texas
- Population increase %: 31.6%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $99,309
- Household median income: $89,645
- Total cost of living annually: $49,654
- Average home value: $319,285
34. Happy Valley, Oregon
- Population increase %: 31.3%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $150,218
- Household median income: $120,324
- Total cost of living annually: $75,109
- Average home value: $703,069
35. Doral, Florida
- Population increase %: 31.3%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $152,479
- Household median income: $88,474
- Total cost of living annually: $76,239
- Average home value: $693,544
36. Canyon Lake, Texas
- Population increase %: 31.2%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $105,573
- Household median income: $93,114
- Total cost of living annually: $52,787
- Average home value: $415,885
Trending Now: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States
37. Wesley Chapel, Florida
- Population increase %: 30.7%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $109,419
- Household median income: $107,004
- Total cost of living annually: $54,709
- Average home value: $420,097
38. Holly Springs, North Carolina
- Population increase %: 30.3%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $128,187
- Household median income: $132,435
- Total cost of living annually: $64,093
- Average home value: $578,214
39. Union City, Georgia
- Population increase %: 30.3%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $86,409
- Household median income: $47,635
- Total cost of living annually: $43,205
- Average home value: $248,507
40. Gallatin, Tennessee
- Population increase %: 29.1%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $107,324
- Household median income: $73,589
- Total cost of living annually: $53,662
- Average home value: $420,942
41. Castle Rock, Colorado
- Population increase %: 28.4%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $146,673
- Household median income: $143,031
- Total cost of living annually: $73,336
- Average home value: $689,562
Discover Next: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
42. Ruskin, Florida
- Population increase %: 28.1%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $97,402
- Household median income: $76,402
- Total cost of living annually: $48,701
- Average home value: $331,571
43. Leesburg, Florida
- Population increase %: 28%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $87,863
- Household median income: $47,506
- Total cost of living annually: $43,932
- Average home value: $291,225
44. Elkridge, Maryland
- Population increase %: 27.6%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $119,076
- Household median income: $135,412
- Total cost of living annually: $59,538
- Average home value: $494,247
45. Canton, Georgia
- Population increase %: 27.5%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $123,056
- Household median income: $81,642
- Total cost of living annually: $61,528
- Average home value: $506,325
46. Wake Forest, North Carolina
- Population increase %: 27.5%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $120,895
- Household median income: $120,777
- Total cost of living annually: $60,448
- Average home value: $519,208
Read Next: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class
47. Waxahachie, Texas
- Population increase %: 27.1%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $95,058
- Household median income: $82,449
- Total cost of living annually: $47,529
- Average home value: $360,915
48. Hamtramck, Michigan
- Population increase %: 26.8%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $76,618
- Household median income: $40,103
- Total cost of living annually: $38,309
- Average home value: $161,629
49. Olive Branch, Mississippi
- Population increase %: 26.7%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $91,815
- Household median income: $98,421
- Total cost of living annually: $45,908
- Average home value: $322,421
50. Saint Cloud, Florida
- Population increase %: 26.2%
- Income needed to live comfortably: $108,487
- Household median income: $76,196
- Total cost of living annually: $54,243
- Average home value: $405,506
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations/items listed.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found suburbs with 2023 populations between 20,000 and 100,000. Metro areas with at least 1 million people were kept for this study. GOBankingRates then found total population for 2023, total population for 2018 and household median income from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The percentage change in population from 2018 to 2023 was then calculated. The highest percentage changes were selected to represent the fastest-growing suburbs. The cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous indexes. Using data fom the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025 and average mortgage was calculated using Federal Reserve Economic Data. Cost of living then was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 24, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: America’s Fastest-Growing Suburbs and the Salaries Needed To Afford Them
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.