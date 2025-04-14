Personal Finance

America’s Fastest-Growing Suburbs and the Salaries Needed To Afford Them

April 14, 2025 — 06:11 pm EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Moving to the suburbs, especially if you previously resided in a high cost-of-living area, affords many Americans the chance to cut costs while still enjoying a comfortable lifestyle. As more Americans make this shift, GOBankingRates’ research team was able to determine which 50 suburbs are among the fastest-growing in America and how much money you need to make to afford these metro areas.

To determine which 50 suburbs are the fastest-growing, GOBankingRates compared the 2018 and 2023 populations of large suburbs in major metropolitan areas.

NOTE: Some of the apparent population growth is a result of the U.S. Census Bureau redefining some Census Designated Places. All boundary data is based on 2023. See more about the methodology at the end of this gallery.

Transportation Highway Morning Sunrise Golden Hour Leander , Texas.

Key Findings

  • Woodbridge, Virginia, was an area where the Census Bureau adjusted the boundaries — which resulted in a population increase of 887% via that definition. Three other suburbs that had significant growth, whether based on classification or actual population booms, are Fulshear (236%), Celina (190%) and Princeton (114%), all of which are in Texas.
  • Texas is home to 16 of the fastest-growing suburbs, the most of any state. These suburbs include Fulshear, Celina, Princeton, Prosper, Fate, Anna, Midlothian, Pecan Grove, Leander, Forney, Hutto, New Braunfels, Katy, Kyle, Canyon Lake and Waxahachie.
  • Prosper, Texas (No. 6), requires the highest salary ($160,327) for a comfortable life out of all 50 suburbs. Interestingly enough, this is roughly $17,000 less than the suburb’s median household income, which comes out to $187,603 annually.

In order of highest to lowest population increase, here are the 50 fastest-growing suburbs in America.

Also see the wealthiest suburbs in America.

Belmont Bay on Occoquan River in Woodbridge, Virginia.

1. Woodbridge, Virginia

  • Population increase %: 887.3%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $124,161
  • Household median income: $100,370
  • Total cost of living annually: $62,081
  • Average home value: $506,276

Rice University James Turrell Skyspace in Houston Texas

2. Fulshear, Texas

  • Population increase %: 236.7%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $119,909
  • Household median income: $178,398
  • Total cost of living annually: $59,955
  • Average home value: $539,418
A high-angle shot of Old Celina Park in Celina, Texas.

3. Celina, Texas

  • Population increase %: 190.2%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $137,965
  • Household median income: $155,875
  • Total cost of living annually: $68,983
  • Average home value: $614,603
Plano Texas.

4. Princeton, Texas

  • Population increase %: 114.7%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $95,375
  • Household median income: $96,766
  • Total cost of living annually: $47,688
  • Average home value: $324,356
QUEEN CREEK, ARIZONA - April 21, 2019: Town of Queen Creek, Arizona sign located near the intersection of West Combs road and North Gantzel road in Queen Creek, Arizona.

5. Queen Creek, Arizona

  • Population increase %: 84.1%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $137,492
  • Household median income: $134,719
  • Total cost of living annually: $68,746
  • Average home value: $637,189
Prosper High School

6. Prosper, Texas

  • Population increase %: 81%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $160,327
  • Household median income: $187,603
  • Total cost of living annually: $80,164
  • Average home value: $826,429

FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA/UNITED STATES – MAY 31, 2019: Main Street in historic downtown Fort Mill, South Carolina at night.

7. Fort Mill, South Carolina

  • Population increase %: 77.6%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $121,572
  • Household median income: $127,537
  • Total cost of living annually: $60,786 
  • Average home value: $527,953
State & 5th Street in Downtown Garland, Texas 2016.

8. Fate, Texas

  • Population increase %: 77.3%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $97,589
  • Household median income: $129,500
  • Total cost of living annually: $48,795
  • Average home value: $368,007
Plano, USA - August 16, 2018.

9. Anna, Texas

  • Population increase %: 70.9%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $96,137
  • Household median income: $99,375
  • Total cost of living annually: $48,069
  • Average home value: $364,654
Welcome to Florida Sign stock photo

10. Groveland, Florida

  • Population increase %: 65.4%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $105,272
  • Household median income: $92,258
  • Total cost of living annually: $52,636
  • Average home value: $380,076
Herriman, Utah

11. Herriman, Utah

  • Population increase %: 60.9%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $137,583
  • Household median income: $118,446
  • Total cost of living annually: $68,791
  • Average home value: $632,368

View over the Dealey Plaza in the city of Dallas.

12. Midlothian, Texas

  • Population increase %: 55.8%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $114,789
  • Household median income: $122,643
  • Total cost of living annually: $57,395
  • Average home value: $450,186
Verrado Golf Course Sunrise - Image.

13. Buckeye, Arizona

  • Population increase %: 52.1%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $102,787
  • Household median income: $98,778
  • Total cost of living annually: $51,394
  • Average home value: $401,188
Charlotte North Carolina townhomes

14. Waxhaw, North Carolina

  • Population increase %: 49.9%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $134,366
  • Household median income: $128,115
  • Total cost of living annually: $67,183
  • Average home value: $604,211
Houston city skyline as night falls and people enjoying Eleanor Tinsley Park.

15. Pecan Grove, Texas

  • Population increase %: 48.9%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $104,638
  • Household median income: $137,275
  • Total cost of living annually: $52,319
  • Average home value: $397,963
Leander, Texas.

16. Leander, Texas

  • Population increase %: 46.2%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $112,432
  • Household median income: $140,180
  • Total cost of living annually: $56,216
  • Average home value: $446,228

Aerial view urban sprawl with colorful fall foliage near Dallas, Texas, USA.

17. Forney, Texas

  • Population increase %: 45.7%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $91,926
  • Household median income: $103,360
  • Total cost of living annually: $45,963
  • Average home value: $321,294
People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

18. Apollo Beach, Florida

  • Population increase %: 45.7%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $116,973
  • Household median income: $113,130
  • Total cost of living annually: $58,487
  • Average home value: $463,947
Spring Hill Tennessee

19. Spring Hill, Tennessee

  • Population increase %: 41.7%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $122,989
  • Household median income: $106,658
  • Total cost of living annually: $61,495
  • Average home value: $515,671
Apex High School North Carolina

20. Apex, North Carolina

  • Population increase %: 40.4%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $132,730
  • Household median income: $138,442
  • Total cost of living annually: $66,365
  • Average home value: $612,709
Welcome to North Carolina stock photo

21. Mooresville, North Carolina

  • Population increase %: 38.4%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $116,267
  • Household median income: $88,592
  • Total cost of living annually: $58,133
  • Average home value: $473,259

Drone photo of downtown Clayton, North Carolina.

22. Clayton, North Carolina

  • Population increase %: 38%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $97,195
  • Household median income: $73,348
  • Total cost of living annually: $48,598
  • Average home value: $364,940
People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

23. Sun City Center, Florida

  • Population increase %: 35.4%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $97,515
  • Household median income: $71,012
  • Total cost of living annually: $48,757
  • Average home value: $330,225
Westfield, Indiana.

24. Westfield, Indiana

  • Population increase %: 35.3%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $112,482
  • Household median income: $119,598
  • Total cost of living annually: $56,241
  • Average home value: $464,949
Hutto, Texas

25. Hutto, Texas

  • Population increase %: 34.2%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $99,745
  • Household median income: $115,149
  • Total cost of living annually: $49,873 
  • Average home value: $352,173
Clermont Florida tower.

26. Clermont, Florida

  • Population increase %: 34.2%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $111,951
  • Household median income: $79,789
  • Total cost of living annually: $55,975
  • Average home value: $431,786

Maricopa, Arizona

27. Maricopa, Arizona

  • Population increase %: 33.1%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $99,943
  • Household median income: $94,208
  • Total cost of living annually: $49,972
  • Average home value: $353,494
Lebanon_tennessee_city_hall

28. Lebanon, Tennessee

  • Population increase %: 32.8%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $109,161
  • Household median income: $71,320
  • Total cost of living annually: $54,581
  • Average home value: $434,125
New Braunfels Texas

29. New Braunfels, Texas

  • Population increase %: 32.3%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $105,045
  • Household median income: $88,257
  • Total cost of living annually: $52,523
  • Average home value: $357,210
Downtown of Indianapolis by Indiana Central Canal.

30. Avon, Indiana

  • Population increase %: 32.1%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $97,404
  • Household median income: $97,589
  • Total cost of living annually: $48,702
  • Average home value: $352,278
Katy Texas city hall

31. Katy, Texas

  • Population increase %: 32.1%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $93,953
  • Household median income: $107,332
  • Total cost of living annually: $46,977
  • Average home value: $344,379

Welcome-Minnesota-iStock-508789795

32. Otsego, Minnesota

  • Population increase %: 31.9%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $105,007
  • Household median income: $127,219
  • Total cost of living annually: $52,503
  • Average home value: $410,617
A windmill in a corn field near Kyle Texas.

33. Kyle, Texas

  • Population increase %: 31.6%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $99,309
  • Household median income: $89,645
  • Total cost of living annually: $49,654
  • Average home value: $319,285
Welcome to Oregon Sign stock photo

34. Happy Valley, Oregon

  • Population increase %: 31.3%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $150,218
  • Household median income: $120,324
  • Total cost of living annually: $75,109
  • Average home value: $703,069
Doral, FL, USA - March 14, 2020: Image of Downtown Doral a growing city in Miami FL.

35. Doral, Florida

  • Population increase %: 31.3%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $152,479
  • Household median income: $88,474
  • Total cost of living annually: $76,239
  • Average home value: $693,544
San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

36. Canyon Lake, Texas

  • Population increase %: 31.2%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $105,573
  • Household median income: $93,114 
  • Total cost of living annually: $52,787
  • Average home value: $415,885

Zephyrhills and Wesley Chapel Florida Neighborhood Aerial by Hot Air Balloon.

37. Wesley Chapel, Florida

  • Population increase %: 30.7%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $109,419
  • Household median income: $107,004
  • Total cost of living annually: $54,709
  • Average home value: $420,097
Rocking chairs on the balcony on a lake at sunset in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

38. Holly Springs, North Carolina

  • Population increase %: 30.3%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $128,187
  • Household median income: $132,435
  • Total cost of living annually: $64,093
  • Average home value: $578,214
Welcome to Georgia State Sign stock photo

39. Union City, Georgia

  • Population increase %: 30.3%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $86,409
  • Household median income: $47,635
  • Total cost of living annually: $43,205
  • Average home value: $248,507
Tennessee welcomes you sign at he state border.

40. Gallatin, Tennessee

  • Population increase %: 29.1%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $107,324
  • Household median income: $73,589
  • Total cost of living annually: $53,662
  • Average home value: $420,942
Castle Rock Colorado

41. Castle Rock, Colorado

  • Population increase %: 28.4%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $146,673
  • Household median income: $143,031
  • Total cost of living annually: $73,336
  • Average home value: $689,562

Tampa Florida River Boat

42. Ruskin, Florida

  • Population increase %: 28.1%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $97,402
  • Household median income: $76,402
  • Total cost of living annually: $48,701
  • Average home value: $331,571
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

43. Leesburg, Florida

  • Population increase %: 28%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $87,863
  • Household median income: $47,506
  • Total cost of living annually: $43,932
  • Average home value: $291,225
Maryland Welcome Sign

44. Elkridge, Maryland

  • Population increase %: 27.6%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $119,076
  • Household median income: $135,412
  • Total cost of living annually: $59,538
  • Average home value: $494,247
Canton, Georgia aka sixes mill.

45. Canton, Georgia

  • Population increase %: 27.5%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $123,056
  • Household median income: $81,642
  • Total cost of living annually: $61,528
  • Average home value: $506,325
Wake Forest North Carolina

46. Wake Forest, North Carolina

  • Population increase %: 27.5%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $120,895
  • Household median income: $120,777
  • Total cost of living annually: $60,448
  • Average home value: $519,208

springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

47. Waxahachie, Texas

  • Population increase %: 27.1%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $95,058
  • Household median income: $82,449
  • Total cost of living annually: $47,529
  • Average home value: $360,915
Blue welcome to pure michigan sign on a stone wall stock photo

48. Hamtramck, Michigan

  • Population increase %: 26.8%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $76,618
  • Household median income: $40,103
  • Total cost of living annually: $38,309
  • Average home value: $161,629
Mississippi Welcome Sign

49. Olive Branch, Mississippi

  • Population increase %: 26.7%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $91,815
  • Household median income: $98,421
  • Total cost of living annually: $45,908
  • Average home value: $322,421
Picturesque luxury home with wooden verandah in traditional style overlooking quiet suburban streets under clear blue panoramic skies in this tranquil Florida community.

50. Saint Cloud, Florida

  • Population increase %: 26.2%
  • Income needed to live comfortably: $108,487
  • Household median income: $76,196
  • Total cost of living annually: $54,243
  • Average home value: $405,506

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations/items listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found suburbs with 2023 populations between 20,000 and 100,000. Metro areas with at least 1 million people were kept for this study. GOBankingRates then found total population for 2023, total population for 2018 and household median income from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The percentage change in population from 2018 to 2023 was then calculated. The highest percentage changes were selected to represent the fastest-growing suburbs. The cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous indexes. Using data fom the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025 and average mortgage was calculated using Federal Reserve Economic Data. Cost of living then was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 24, 2025.

    • This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: America’s Fastest-Growing Suburbs and the Salaries Needed To Afford Them

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

