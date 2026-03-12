America's Car-Mart Stock Falls 20% After Turning To Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Shares of America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) are moving down about 20 percent on Thursday morning trading following the company slipped into a loss of $76.7 million in the third quarter, compared to a profit of $3.2 million last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $15.22, down 20.17 percent or $3.83, over the previous close of $19.05 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $15.14 and $62.72 in the past one year.

Total revenues for the quarter fell 15.5 percent, to $286.8 million from $325.7 million in the prior year, driven entirely by lower unit volume.

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