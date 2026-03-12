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America's Car-Mart Stock Falls 20% After Turning To Loss In Q3

March 12, 2026 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) are moving down about 20 percent on Thursday morning trading following the company slipped into a loss of $76.7 million in the third quarter, compared to a profit of $3.2 million last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $15.22, down 20.17 percent or $3.83, over the previous close of $19.05 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $15.14 and $62.72 in the past one year.

Total revenues for the quarter fell 15.5 percent, to $286.8 million from $325.7 million in the prior year, driven entirely by lower unit volume.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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