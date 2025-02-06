America's Car-Mart, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

America's Car-Mart will release Q3 fiscal 2025 results on March 6, followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. announced it will release its fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results on March 6, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, CEO Doug Campbell and CFO Vickie Judy will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, which can be accessed via webcast or telephone after prior registration. Participants are advised to join the call 10 minutes early and a replay will be available for 12 months on the company's Investor Relations website. America’s Car-Mart specializes in the used car market, operating dealerships in twelve states and focusing on customer service and financing for primarily smaller cities in the South-Central U.S.

Potential Positives

Announcement of upcoming fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results indicates transparency and communication with investors.

Engagement of top executives in a conference call demonstrates leadership's commitment to discussing company performance and outlook.

Availability of a replay for the conference call allows broader access for investors and stakeholders who may not attend live, enhancing communication efforts.

Highlighting the company’s focus on customer service and strong relationships underlines its commitment to operational excellence and customer loyalty in the competitive automotive retail market.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of earnings results may indicate growing concerns about the company's financial performance, prompting scrutiny from investors and analysts.

The scheduled conference call may attract attention if the financial results reveal poor performance or unexpected challenges, potentially impacting stock prices negatively.

Limited information provided in the press release about previous performance or expectations may raise questions about transparency and future outlook.

FAQ

When will America’s Car-Mart announce its Q3 fiscal 2025 financial results?

America’s Car-Mart will announce its Q3 fiscal 2025 financial results on March 6, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I access the March 6 conference call?

You can access the conference call via webcast using the provided Webcast Link or register for telephone participation using the Registration Link.

Who will host the conference call for America’s Car-Mart?

The conference call will be hosted by President and CEO Doug Campbell and CFO Vickie Judy.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on-demand for 12 months on the Car-Mart Investor Relations website.

What services does America’s Car-Mart provide?

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships, focusing on used car sales and financing primarily in smaller cities in the South-Central U.S.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CRMT Insider Trading Activity

$CRMT insiders have traded $CRMT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM K PETERSON purchased 813,953 shares for an estimated $34,999,979

JONATHAN Z BUBA purchased 232,558 shares for an estimated $9,999,994

JOSHUA G WELCH purchased 23,255 shares for an estimated $999,965

ANN G. BORDELON purchased 1,232 shares for an estimated $52,976

DAWN C MORRIS purchased 116 shares for an estimated $4,988

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $CRMT stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ROGERS, Ark., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced it will release fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results on Thursday, March 6, 2025, before the market opens. President and Chief Executive Officer Doug Campbell and Chief Financial Officer Vickie Judy will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m ET to discuss the results.





Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link:





Webcast Link Here





. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this





Registration Link







.



Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.





A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand at the



Car-Mart Investor Relations



website for 12 months from March 6, 2025.







About America's Car-Mart







America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at



www.car-mart.com



.









Contacts:

















Investor_relations@car-mart.com













Vickie D. Judy, CFO at (479) 464-9944







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.