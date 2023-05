(RTTNews) - America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) shares are sliding more than 15 percent on Wednesday morning trade after reporting a fall in fourth-quarter earnings to $2.08 million or $0.32 from $26.39 million or $0.3.97 per share last year.

currently, shares are at $75.82, down 15.10 percent from the previous close of $89.31 on a volume of 235,553.

