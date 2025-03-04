AMERICA'S CAR-MART Earnings Preview: Recent $CRMT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMERICA'S CAR-MART ($CRMT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $301,167,750 and earnings of $0.11 per share.
AMERICA'S CAR-MART Insider Trading Activity
AMERICA'S CAR-MART insiders have traded $CRMT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM K PETERSON purchased 813,953 shares for an estimated $34,999,979
- JONATHAN Z BUBA purchased 232,558 shares for an estimated $9,999,994
- JOSHUA G WELCH purchased 23,255 shares for an estimated $999,965
- ANN G. BORDELON purchased 1,232 shares for an estimated $52,976
- DAWN C MORRIS purchased 116 shares for an estimated $4,988
AMERICA'S CAR-MART Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of AMERICA'S CAR-MART stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 233,382 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,960,827
- KIZE CAPITAL LP added 215,472 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,042,940
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 215,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,018,750
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 128,861 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,604,126
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 122,475 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,276,843
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 91,256 shares (+39.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,676,870
- FMR LLC added 90,296 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,627,670
