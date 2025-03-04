AMERICA'S CAR-MART Earnings Preview: Recent $CRMT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMERICA'S CAR-MART ($CRMT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $301,167,750 and earnings of $0.11 per share.

AMERICA'S CAR-MART Insider Trading Activity

AMERICA'S CAR-MART insiders have traded $CRMT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM K PETERSON purchased 813,953 shares for an estimated $34,999,979

JONATHAN Z BUBA purchased 232,558 shares for an estimated $9,999,994

JOSHUA G WELCH purchased 23,255 shares for an estimated $999,965

ANN G. BORDELON purchased 1,232 shares for an estimated $52,976

DAWN C MORRIS purchased 116 shares for an estimated $4,988

AMERICA'S CAR-MART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of AMERICA'S CAR-MART stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

