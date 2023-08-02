Americas Car Mart (CRMT) Price Target Increased by 25.94% to 94.10

The average one-year price target for Americas Car Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) has been revised to 94.10 / share. This is an increase of 25.94% from the prior estimate of 74.72 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 141.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.01% from the latest reported closing price of 119.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Americas Car Mart. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRMT is 0.17%, a decrease of 16.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 6,714K shares. The put/call ratio of CRMT is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 726K shares representing 11.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 420K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMT by 4.13% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 319K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMT by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 284K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMT by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 246K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMT by 20.16% over the last quarter.

Americas Car Mart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

America's Car-Mart, Inc. operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the 'Integrated Auto Sales and Finance' segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.