Markets
CRMT

America's Car-Mart Closes $216 Mln Securitization Deal At 6.27% Weighted Average Coupon

May 30, 2025 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) has completed a $216 million term securitization through ACM Auto Trust 2025-2. The transaction includes the issuance of $165.18 million in Class A Notes with a 5.55 percent coupon and $50.82 million in Class B Notes carrying a 7.25 percent coupon, resulting in a weighted average coupon of 6.27 percent.

CEO Douglas Campbell expressed satisfaction with the company's seventh asset-backed securities - ABS deal. CFO Jonathan Collins noted that the latest transaction reflects strong market demand and improved pricing, with the weighted average coupon improving by 22 basis points from January 2025 and 107 basis points from October 2024. He added that these gains help reduce financing costs and improve capital efficiency.

ACM Auto Trust 2025-2 is an indirect subsidiary of the company. The notes are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and cannot be sold in the U.S. without proper exemption. This release is issued in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act and does not constitute an offer or solicitation.

CRMT is currently trading at $49.09 or 2.85% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.