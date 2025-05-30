America's Car-Mart Closes $216 Mln Securitization Deal At 6.27% Weighted Average Coupon

(RTTNews) - America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) has completed a $216 million term securitization through ACM Auto Trust 2025-2. The transaction includes the issuance of $165.18 million in Class A Notes with a 5.55 percent coupon and $50.82 million in Class B Notes carrying a 7.25 percent coupon, resulting in a weighted average coupon of 6.27 percent.

CEO Douglas Campbell expressed satisfaction with the company's seventh asset-backed securities - ABS deal. CFO Jonathan Collins noted that the latest transaction reflects strong market demand and improved pricing, with the weighted average coupon improving by 22 basis points from January 2025 and 107 basis points from October 2024. He added that these gains help reduce financing costs and improve capital efficiency.

ACM Auto Trust 2025-2 is an indirect subsidiary of the company. The notes are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and cannot be sold in the U.S. without proper exemption. This release is issued in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act and does not constitute an offer or solicitation.

CRMT is currently trading at $49.09 or 2.85% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.