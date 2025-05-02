America’s Car Costs, Mark Cuban’s Healthcare Plan & More of GBR’s Top Stories of the Week

It’s been another wild week in the worlds of business, government and personal finance, and we’ve done our best to provide you with a wide array of helpful tips and useful information.

Here are a few of our top stories from the week of April 27.

Cost of Cars Made in the US Compared to Other Countries

Although President Trump recently announced measures that would soften the blow of tariffs on the auto industry, current tariffs of 25% on imported vehicles into the U.S. will continue. This will likely lead to inflated prices for buyers, as additional costs get tacked on to imported vehicles, which are typically much cheaper than those made in the U.S.

Here’s a look at how much cars made domestically typically cost compared to those manufactured in Mexico, Canada and China.

Cuban Says He Knows How To Lower Healthcare Prices

Mark Cuban made headlines recently by proposing a couple of bold ideas: making medical school free for students across the U.S. and expanding Medicare’s access to generic medications. His concept has sparked conversation, raising the question: Could Cuban’s innovative approaches realistically reduce healthcare expenses?

Best New Dollar Tree Arrivals for Your Money in May

GOBankingRates combed through Dollar Tree’s departments to uncover 15 new arrivals worth buying this May. Consider adding these items to your Dollar Tree shopping cart.

