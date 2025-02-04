America’s Best Suburbs: Here Are the 12 Most Affordable To Live Comfortably

The cost of a comfortable life in the 12 best suburbs in America requires earning at least $85,000 on an annual basis.

GOBankingRates was able to determine America’s best suburbs and the cost of living in each one by analyzing data from Niche.com, the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the household income needed to live comfortably in America’s best suburbs. A full methodology is available at the end of this story.

Find out how much you would need to earn to reside in these suburbs.

Rock Hill, Missouri

Household median income: $85,155

$85,155 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,176

$7,176 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $86,117

Berkeley, Michigan

Household median income: $108,125

$108,125 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,364

$7,364 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $88,373

Lauderdale, Minnesota

Household median income: $73,931

$73,931 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,378

$7,378 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $88,535

Brentwood, Missouri

Household median income: $89,688

$89,688 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,518

$7,518 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $90,216

Decatur, Georgia

Household median income: $129,992

$129,992 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,707

$7,707 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $92,485

Richmond Heights, Missouri

Household median income: $94,384

$94,384 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,809

$7,809 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $93,712

Okemos, Michigan

Household median income: $88,298

$88,298 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,130

$8,130 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $97,556

Ottawa Hills, Ohio

Household median income: $171,250

$171,250 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,141

$8,141 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $97,689

Ballwin, Missouri

Household median income: $118,647

$118,647 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,349

$8,349 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $100,191

Webster Groves, Missouri

Household median income: $105,930

$105,930 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,364

$8,364 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $100,373

Solon, Ohio

Household median income: $128,470

$128,470 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,407

$8,407 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $100,881

Fishers, Indiana

Household median income: $126,548

$126,548 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $8,748

$8,748 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $104,980

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed suburbs to find the household salary needed to live comfortably in America’s best suburbs. First, GOBankingRates found the best 120 suburbs according to Niche.com’s 2024 Best Suburbs in America. For each location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes for groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous as well as the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Using the average single-family home value from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living can be doubled in order to find the household income needed to live comfortably in America’s best suburbs. In order to qualify for this study, the suburbs had to have all data available. The suburbs were then sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 12, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: America’s Best Suburbs: Here Are the 12 Most Affordable To Live Comfortably

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.