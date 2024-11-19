America’s 30 Safest and Wealthiest Retirement Towns

The rankings for America’s safest and wealthiest retirement towns have arrived — and surprisingly, no Florida locations made it into the top 30.

GOBankingRates determined the safest wealthiest cities for retirees by analyzing data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Only cities where at least 25% of the population was age 65 or more were included. Each city’s livability score was sourced from AreaVibes, along with the average single-family home value from the Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024.

Key Findings

Oro Valley, Arizona, ranks as the safest and wealthiest U.S. retirement town. Six more Arizona locations — Prescott, Lake Havasu City, Scottsdale, Prescott Valley, Apache Junction and Bullhead City — received mentions in the top 30.

Six more Arizona locations — Prescott, Lake Havasu City, Scottsdale, Prescott Valley, Apache Junction and Bullhead City — received mentions in the top 30. Within the ranking, 12 of the safest and richest retirement towns are located in California. These include Rancho Palos Verdes, Lincoln, Laguna Woods, Walnut Creek, Novato, La Quinta, Seal Beach, Rancho Mirage, Cerritos, Banning, Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

These include Rancho Palos Verdes, Lincoln, Laguna Woods, Walnut Creek, Novato, La Quinta, Seal Beach, Rancho Mirage, Cerritos, Banning, Palm Desert and Palm Springs. There were no Florida-based retirement towns in the top 30.

Keep reading to find out which retirement towns rank among the safest and wealthiest in the United States.

1. Oro Valley, Arizona

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.57

0.57 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.41

11.41 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $52,098

$52,098 Single family average home value: $525,380

$525,380 Livability score: 81

2. Pinehurst, North Carolina

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.43

0.43 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.40

3.40 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $50,351

$50,351 Single-family average home value: $542,557

$542,557 Livability score: 73

3. Bella Vista, Arkansas

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.48

1.48 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.81

3.81 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $32,209

$32,209 Single-family average home value: $336,590

$336,590 Livability score: 65

4. Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.18

1.18 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.48

8.48 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $72,238

$72,238 Single-family average home value: $1,913,039

$1,913,039 Livability score: 58

5. Georgetown, Texas

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.59

1.59 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.71

11.71 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $46,886

$46,886 Single-family average home value: $442,904

$442,904 Livability score: 83

6. Centerville, Ohio

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.47

0.47 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.01

14.01 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $36,275

$36,275 Single-family average home value: $329,817

$329,817 Livability score: 84

7. Mesquite, Nevada

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.89

1.89 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.97

11.97 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $39,396

$39,396 Single family average home value: $406,306

$406,306 Livability score: 76

8. Lincoln, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.43

1.43 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.91

6.91 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $47,966

$47,966 Single-family average home value: $646,552

$646,552 Livability score: 67

9. Prescott, Arizona

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.51

3.51 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.42

14.42 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $40,660

$40,660 Single-family average home value: $614,569

$614,569 Livability score: 72

10. Huntley, Illinois

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.42

0.42 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.19

5.19 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $30,962

$30,962 Single-family average home value: $400,135

$400,135 Livability score: 73

11. Aiken, South Carolina

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.22

3.22 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 34.40

34.40 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $40,311

$40,311 Single-family average home value: $259,767

$259,767 Livability score: 68

12. Fort Lee, New Jersey

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.06

1.06 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 13.95

13.95 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $47,944

$47,944 Single-family average home value: $939,775

$939,775 Livability score: 88

13. Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.88

2.88 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.32

12.32 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $32,852

$32,852 Single-family average home value: $488,313

$488,313 Livability score: 63

14. Scottsdale, Arizona

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.66

1.66 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 22.09

22.09 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $45,771

$45,771 Single-family average home value: $922,559

$922,559 Livability score: 82

15. Laguna Woods, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.53

0.53 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.42

5.42 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $42,241

$42,241 Single-family average home value: $481,924

$481,924 Livability score: 73

16. Walnut Creek, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.94

2.94 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.64

27.64 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $52,918

$52,918 Single-family average home value: $1,441,223

$1,441,223 Livability score: 77

17. Prescott Valley, Arizona

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.61

2.61 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.31

9.31 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $30,927

$30,927 Single-family average home value: $461,185

$461,185 Livability score: 62

18. Novato, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.17

3.17 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 16.78

16.78 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $47,540

$47,540 Single-family average home value: $1,190,655

$1,190,655 Livability score: 71

19. La Quinta, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.83

1.83 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 24.34

24.34 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $50,039

$50,039 Single-family average home value: $769,008

$769,008 Livability score: 57

20. Seal Beach, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.94

3.94 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.02

27.02 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $42,229

$42,229 Single-family average home value: $1,491,445

$1,491,445 Livability score: 61

21. Apache Junction, Arizona

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 5.06

5.06 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 16.50

16.50 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $30,211

$30,211 Single-family average home value: $386,845

$386,845 Livability score: 67

22. Rancho Mirage, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.73

2.73 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.41

35.41 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $61,573

$61,573 Single-family average home value: $1,085,436

$1,085,436 Livability score: 49

23. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 4.48

4.48 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 40.11

40.11 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $40,259

$40,259 Single-family average home value: $506,656

$506,656 Livability score: 69

24. Cerritos, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.12

3.12 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 48.15

48.15 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $44,823

$44,823 Single-family average home value: $1,086,655

$1,086,655 Livability score: NA

25. Niles, Illinois

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.48

0.48 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 18.42

18.42 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $24,710

$24,710 Single family average home value: $390,387

$390,387 Livability score: 80

26. Bullhead City, Arizona

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 4.33

4.33 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.62

20.62 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $25,343

$25,343 Single family average home value: $319,536

$319,536 Livability score: 64

27. Gloucester, Massachusetts

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.57

2.57 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.10

5.10 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $41,304

$41,304 Single family average home value: $763,752

$763,752 Livability score: 71

28. Banning, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 4.99

4.99 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 16.94

16.94 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $37,920

$37,920 Single family average home value: $414,314

$414,314 Livability score: NA

29. Palm Desert, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.78

2.78 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.27

36.27 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $48,118

$48,118 Single family average home value: $627,545

$627,545 Livability score: 51

30. Palm Springs, California

Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 5.75

5.75 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.86

36.86 Ages 65+ average retirement income: $46,012

$46,012 Single family average home value: $1,015,431

$1,015,431 Livability score: 65

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the country to find the safest and wealthiest city for retirees. Cities with a population percentage of ages 65 and over of at least 25% were sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, housing units for residents ages 65 and over with owner costs as a percentage of household income under 30% and over 30%, percentage of households with retirement income, average retirement income for households with retirement income, and household median income — all sourced from the Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living was calculated. Using the Crime Data Explorer from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the property crimes and violent crimes were sourced. The crime rate per 1,000 residents was calculated for both property and violent crime rates. The property crime rate per 1,000 residents was scored and weighted at 1.00, the violent crime rate per 1,000 residents was scored and weighted at 1.00, the selected monthly owner costs as a percentage of household income for residents aged 65 and over were scored and weighted at 1.00, the percentage of households that receive retirement income was scored and weighted at 1.00 and the average retirement income for households whom receive retirement income was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the wealthiest and safest places to live for a retiree. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 8, 2024.

