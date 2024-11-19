America’s 30 Safest and Wealthiest Retirement Towns

News & Insights

The rankings for America’s safest and wealthiest retirement towns have arrived — and surprisingly, no Florida locations made it into the top 30.

GOBankingRates determined the safest wealthiest cities for retirees by analyzing data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Only cities where at least 25% of the population was age 65 or more were included. Each city’s livability score was sourced from AreaVibes, along with the average single-family home value from the Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024.

Key Findings

  • Oro Valley, Arizona, ranks as the safest and wealthiest U.S. retirement town. Six more Arizona locations — Prescott, Lake Havasu City, Scottsdale, Prescott Valley, Apache Junction and Bullhead City — received mentions in the top 30. 
  • Within the ranking, 12 of the safest and richest retirement towns are located in California. These include Rancho Palos Verdes, Lincoln, Laguna Woods, Walnut Creek, Novato, La Quinta, Seal Beach, Rancho Mirage, Cerritos, Banning, Palm Desert and Palm Springs.
  • There were no Florida-based retirement towns in the top 30.

Keep reading to find out which retirement towns rank among the safest and wealthiest in the United States.

Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable. A sentinel of the desert a saguaro cactus, prickly pear cacti and ocotillo watch over a beautiful sunset in Oro Valley, Arizona, while a high school football game plays in the evening light.

1. Oro Valley, Arizona

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.57
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.41
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $52,098
  • Single family average home value: $525,380
  • Livability score: 81

The turnabout on Hay Street passes by a historic location in Fayetteville NC.

2. Pinehurst, North Carolina

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.43
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.40
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $50,351
  • Single-family average home value: $542,557
  • Livability score: 73

Bella Vista, Arkansas / USA - November 04 2018: House on the lake in Northwest Arkansas, beautiful landscape view - Image.

3. Bella Vista, Arkansas

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.48
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.81
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $32,209
  • Single-family average home value: $336,590
  • Livability score: 65
Palm trees around the Point Vicente Lighthouse in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California.

4. Rancho Palos Verdes, California

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.18
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.48
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $72,238
  • Single-family average home value: $1,913,039
  • Livability score: 58
Georgetown , Texas , USA aerial drone suburb neighborhoods roads come together and take you home - lake property.

5. Georgetown, Texas

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.59
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.71
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $46,886
  • Single-family average home value: $442,904
  • Livability score: 83
brick path in park, Five Rivers Metropark, Metropark, flower planters in park.

6. Centerville, Ohio

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.47
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.01
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $36,275
  • Single-family average home value: $329,817
  • Livability score: 84

Looking over the golf course , new homes and development in Mesquite Nevada.

7. Mesquite, Nevada

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.89
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.97
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $39,396
  • Single family average home value: $406,306
  • Livability score: 76
Lincoln California

8. Lincoln, California

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.43
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.91
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $47,966
  • Single-family average home value: $646,552
  • Livability score: 67
Prescott is a city in Yavapai County, Arizona, United States.

9. Prescott, Arizona

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.51
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.42
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $40,660
  • Single-family average home value: $614,569
  • Livability score: 72
Huntley, Illinois - Whisper Creek Golf Club - Flickr

10. Huntley, Illinois

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.42
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.19
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $30,962
  • Single-family average home value: $400,135
  • Livability score: 73

A pool and fountains at the Hopeland Gardens in Aiken, South Carolina.

11. Aiken, South Carolina

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.22
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 34.40
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $40,311
  • Single-family average home value: $259,767
  • Livability score: 68
FORT LEE, NJ - JUNE 30: George Washington Bridge at sunrise on June 30, 2012 in Fort Lee, NJ.

12. Fort Lee, New Jersey

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.06
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 13.95
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $47,944
  • Single-family average home value: $939,775
  • Livability score: 88
Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

13. Lake Havasu City, Arizona

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.88
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.32
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $32,852
  • Single-family average home value: $488,313
  • Livability score: 63
Scottsdale is a city in the eastern part of Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, part of the Greater Phoenix Area.

14. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.66
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 22.09
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $45,771
  • Single-family average home value: $922,559
  • Livability score: 82

Laguna Woods Village

15. Laguna Woods, California

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.53
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.42
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $42,241
  • Single-family average home value: $481,924
  • Livability score: 73
Walnut Creek, California, United States - August 28, 2019: Cars are visible on a sunny day along a road in downtown Walnut Creek, California, August 28, 2019.

16. Walnut Creek, California

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.94
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.64
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $52,918
  • Single-family average home value: $1,441,223
  • Livability score: 77
Two women enjoying water activities at Watson Lake nearby Prescott, AZ.

17. Prescott Valley, Arizona

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.61
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.31
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $30,927
  • Single-family average home value: $461,185
  • Livability score: 62
Hilltop corporate offices, Novato, California.

18. Novato, California

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.17
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 16.78
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $47,540
  • Single-family average home value: $1,190,655
  • Livability score: 71

La Quinta Downtown California Coachella Valley.

19. La Quinta, California

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 1.83
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 24.34
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $50,039
  • Single-family average home value: $769,008
  • Livability score: 57
Waves in the Pacific Ocean and view of the beach at sunset in Seal Beach, California.

20. Seal Beach, California

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.94
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.02
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $42,229
  • Single-family average home value: $1,491,445
  • Livability score: 61
Superstition Mountain as seen from the west over Apache Junction in Arizona.

21. Apache Junction, Arizona

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 5.06
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 16.50
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $30,211
  • Single-family average home value: $386,845
  • Livability score: 67
RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA - DEC 16, 2015 - Southwestern style hotel buildings with ponds in green oasis with Palm trees, Rancho Mirage, California - Image.

22. Rancho Mirage, California

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.73
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.41
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $61,573
  • Single-family average home value: $1,085,436
  • Livability score: 49

North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, main street

23. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 4.48
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 40.11
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $40,259
  • Single-family average home value: $506,656
  • Livability score: 69
Cerritos California

24. Cerritos, California

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 3.12
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 48.15
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $44,823
  • Single-family average home value: $1,086,655
  • Livability score: NA
America's Leaning Tower is located in Niles, Illinois - Image.

25. Niles, Illinois

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 0.48
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 18.42
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $24,710
  • Single family average home value: $390,387
  • Livability score: 80
Bullhead-City-iStock-511993974

26. Bullhead City, Arizona

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 4.33
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.62
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $25,343
  • Single family average home value: $319,536
  • Livability score: 64

Aerial View of Delaware Riverfront Town Gloucester New Jersey.

27. Gloucester, Massachusetts

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.57
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.10
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $41,304
  • Single family average home value: $763,752
  • Livability score: 71
An aerial view of the town of Banning, California which lies at the base of Mount San Gorgonio.

28. Banning, California

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 4.99
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 16.94
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $37,920
  • Single family average home value: $414,314
  • Livability score: NA
Dawn at a beautiful public golf course in Palm Desert California.

29. Palm Desert, California

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 2.78
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.27
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $48,118
  • Single family average home value: $627,545
  • Livability score: 51
Neighborhood street with three homes.

30. Palm Springs, California

  • Violent crime per 1,000 residents: 5.75
  • Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.86
  • Ages 65+ average retirement income: $46,012
  • Single family average home value: $1,015,431
  • Livability score: 65

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the country to find the safest and wealthiest city for retirees. Cities with a population percentage of ages 65 and over of at least 25% were sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, housing units for residents ages 65 and over with owner costs as a percentage of household income under 30% and over 30%, percentage of households with retirement income, average retirement income for households with retirement income, and household median income — all sourced from the Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living was calculated. Using the Crime Data Explorer from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the property crimes and violent crimes were sourced. The crime rate per 1,000 residents was calculated for both property and violent crime rates. The property crime rate per 1,000 residents was scored and weighted at 1.00, the violent crime rate per 1,000 residents was scored and weighted at 1.00, the selected monthly owner costs as a percentage of household income for residents aged 65 and over were scored and weighted at 1.00, the percentage of households that receive retirement income was scored and weighted at 1.00 and the average retirement income for households whom receive retirement income was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the wealthiest and safest places to live for a retiree. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: America’s 30 Safest and Wealthiest Retirement Towns

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

