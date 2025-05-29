America’s 10 Most Livable Destinations That Don’t Require a Six-Figure Salary

If you’re looking for a place to live, there’s no shortage of choices across the U.S. — but not all are equally “livable.” And while affordability is one factor that makes a place livable, you will still need to reach a certain salary threshold to live comfortably in these areas.

To find the salary needed in America’s most livable destinations, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 50 cities selected by U.S. News & World Report’s “250 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2025-2026.” These cities were chosen based on their values, desirability, strong job markets and high quality of life.

GOBankingRates found each city’s average rent, average home value, typical mortgage payment, grocery costs, healthcare costs, utilities costs and transportation costs. These data points were used to determine the annual cost of living expenses for homeowners and renters in each city. To determine the salary needed in each place, GOBankingRates followed the 50/30/20 budget rule. The 50 cities were then ranked based on affordability for homeowners.

Key Findings

Texas came out on top for affordable, livable cities for homeowners. The top two cities in the ranking — Laredo and McAllen — are located in the Lone Star State.

The top livable city for renters is Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Renters need to earn $70,898 to live comfortably in this Midwestern location.

Oklahoma also boasts two cities in the top 10. Moore is ranked No. 3, while Broken Arrow is ranked No. 5.

Moore is ranked No. 3, while Broken Arrow is ranked No. 5. All of the cities require an above-average salary to live comfortably. The average salary in the U.S. is about $67,000, but you’ll need to earn over $70,000 to live comfortably in the top city for renters and over $72,000 to live in the top city for homeowners.

Here’s a look at the salary needed to reside in the 10 most livable destinations.

1. Laredo, Texas

Annual cost of living expenses for homeowners: $36,008

$36,008 Salary needed for homeowners: $72,015

$72,015 Annual cost of living expenses for renters: $36,888

$36,888 Salary needed for renters: $73,776

$73,776 Affordability ranking for renters: 4

2. McAllen, Texas

Annual cost of living expenses for homeowners: $36,287

$36,287 Salary needed for homeowners: $72,574

$72,574 Annual cost of living expenses for renters: $38,742

$38,742 Salary needed for renters: $77,484

$77,484 Affordability ranking for renters: 8

3. Moore, Oklahoma

Annual cost of living expenses for homeowners: $37,347

$37,347 Salary needed for homeowners: $74,694

$74,694 Annual cost of living expenses for renters: $41,661

$41,661 Salary needed for renters: $83,322

$83,322 Affordability ranking for renters: 14

4. Midland, Michigan

Annual cost of living expenses for homeowners: $37,358

$37,358 Salary needed for homeowners: $74,715

$74,715 Annual cost of living expenses for renters: $38,567

$38,567 Salary needed for renters: $77,133

$77,133 Affordability ranking for renters: 7

5. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Annual cost of living expenses for homeowners: $41,189

$41,189 Salary needed for homeowners: $82,378

$82,378 Annual cost of living expenses for renters: $43,069

$43,069 Salary needed for renters: $86,139

$86,139 Affordability ranking for renters: 19

6. Springdale, Arkansas

Annual cost of living expenses for homeowners: $42,913

$42,913 Salary needed for homeowners: $85,825

$85,825 Annual cost of living expenses for renters: $41,076

$41,076 Salary needed for renters: $82,152

$82,152 Affordability ranking for renters: 12

7. Saint Peters, Missouri

Annual cost of living expenses for homeowners: $42,945

$42,945 Salary needed for homeowners: $85,891

$85,891 Annual cost of living expenses for renters: $42,559

$42,559 Salary needed for renters: $85,117

$85,117 Affordability ranking for renters: 15

8. Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Annual cost of living expenses for homeowners: $43,087

$43,087 Salary needed for homeowners: $86,174

$86,174 Annual cost of living expenses for renters: $35,449

$35,449 Salary needed for renters: $70,898

$70,898 Affordability ranking for renters: 1

9. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Annual cost of living expenses for homeowners: $43,204

$43,204 Salary needed for homeowners: $86,409

$86,409 Annual cost of living expenses for renters: $36,328

$36,328 Salary needed for renters: $72,657

$72,657 Affordability ranking for renters: 3

10. West Des Moines, Iowa

Annual cost of living expenses for homeowners: $43,985

$43,985 Salary needed for homeowners: $87,970

$87,970 Annual cost of living expenses for renters: $37,613

$37,613 Salary needed for renters: $75,225

$75,225 Affordability ranking for renters: 6

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first sourced the 50 best places to live from U.S. News & World Report’s “250 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2025-2026.” Once these cities were isolated, GOBankingRates found the following for each city: (1) average 2025 monthly and annual rent, as sourced from Zillow’s April 2025 data; (2) 2025 average home value, as sourced from Zillow’s April 2025 data; (3) monthly and annual mortgage payments, assuming an 18% down payment with a 30-year fixed rate of 6.81% with no PMI, HOA or property taxes, as sourced from Freddie Mac; (4) annual grocery expenses; (5) annual healthcare expenses; (6) annual utilities expenses; and (7) annual transportation expenses. Factors (4) through (7) were calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data points for “food at home,” “healthcare,” “utilities, fuels and public services,” and “other vehicle expenses” + “gasoline and other fuels,” and then calculating them out based on their corresponding cost of living indices, as sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. The above factors were combined to give (8) annual cost of living expenses for homeowners and (9) annual cost of living Expenses for renters. The 50 cities were then ranked, where the most affordable city was ranked best. GOBankingRates found the salary needed for homeowners and renters by following the 50/30/20 rule for each city. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 21, 2025.

