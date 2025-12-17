Even on a modest income, it’s possible to build wealth if you choose the right city.

In places where home prices are within reach, job growth is strong and the cost of living remains manageable, middle-income earners can save more, invest earlier and move closer to financial security.

Here are America’s 10 best cities to build wealth on a modest income.

Boise, Idaho

Boise pairs strong income potential with a lifestyle and housing market that, while getting more expensive, can still support long-term financial growth for modest earners. Growing tech and advanced manufacturing sectors offer upward mobility to help incomes continue outpacing costs.

Median household income is $108,000, giving residents more room to save and invest than in many cities with similar living costs. Cost of living is about 8% lower than the state average, and 2% higher than the national average, per RentCafe, meaning households benefit most when they keep housing costs manageable.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City combines higher income potential with moderate cost pressures. A diverse economy drives strong job growth and long-term wealth-building opportunities.

Median household income is about $122,700 helping offset slightly higher living costs. Cost of living sits around 8% above the national average, which is mostly housing. Utilities and grocery prices in Salt Lake City are lower than the national average.

Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha combines stable job opportunities with a cost of living that lets modest earners save more each month. Jobs in finance, healthcare and logistics support steady income growth.

Median household income is $72,708, while living costs are about 8% below the U.S. average, according to RentCafe. Median home prices around $231,100 make homeownership more attainable.

Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines offers serious affordability and homeownership potential for modest incomes.

Median household income is $63,966, with a relatively low burden on essentials. Cost of living is about 15% below the national average. Median home prices around $183,700 support early equity building.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids gives modest earners a chance to own property sooner and keep living costs stable. Job growth in healthcare, manufacturing and life sciences supports steady income gains over time.

The city’s median household income is $65,526 with manageable expenses. Cost of living is slightly lower than the U.S. average. Median home value around $298,000 is still lower than in coastal markets, especially for buyers prioritizing neighborhoods outside the urban core.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh combines a dynamic job market with a cost of living that is slightly below the national average, creating real opportunity for modest-income earners to build wealth.

Median household income is around $86,309, supporting stronger savings and investment potential. The cost of living is about 3% below the U.S. average, while median home values sit at $435,712, indicating housing is pricier than average but everyday costs stay manageable. Expanding tech and biotech sectors provide upward mobility and higher-earning pathways.

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio helps modest incomes stretch further, especially with no state income tax.

Median household income is about $62,917. Cost of living is 4% lower than the state average and 9% less than the national average. Tax advantages help residents keep more of what they earn.

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville stands out for low living costs and tax-friendly conditions. Knoxville’s economy is gaining momentum with peak unemployment around 2.6% with high-projected job growth in the city’s healthcare and transportation sectors, according to a recent report shared by Knoxville Chamber.

Median household income is about $69,734, with daily costs well under national norms. Cost of living is roughly 14% below the U.S. average. Tennessee’s lack of state income tax keeps take-home pay higher.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City offers some of the strongest value in major metro America for middle-income earners.

Median household income is about $66,702, while many costs run significantly below national averages. Cost of living is roughly 18% below the U.S. average, allowing residents to redirect more of each paycheck toward savings or homeownership. Median property value is about $215,000, making equity building more achievable for modest-income households

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh offers a value-driven path to wealth with lower housing burdens. More residents are able to stay in the city long-term and build equity instead of being priced out because everyday expenses stay manageable.

Cost of living is 2% below the national average, with groceries and healthcare providing much of the savings. Median income is $64,137 supports savings when paired with accessible prices. Affordable homeownership helps more residents build equity over time.

