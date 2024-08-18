Americans Would Accept a Salary of $25K or Less for Their First Job: Is This Livable?

When you’re just starting out in your career, you’re probably not expecting to take home a six-figure paycheck. But many Americans have a surprisingly low threshold for the salary they believe is acceptable for a first job.

Check Out: 4 Ways the Middle Class Can Make an Extra $500 a Week From Home

Try This: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor To Boost Your Savings in 2024

A recent FlexJobs survey found that 23% of Americans believe that a salary of $24,999 or less is acceptable for a first job — the largest proportion of all of the salary range options presented by the survey. Twelve percent of Americans said that a range of $25,000 to $29,000 is acceptable for a first job and an equal percentage said that a range of $30,000 to $34,999 is acceptable — tied for the second most-common responses.

Here’s a closer look at first job salary expectations versus reality.

Also here is the minimum salary you need to buy a home in 2024.

Is Less Than $25K a Realistic Salary for a First Job?

Depending on the field of work, $25,000 or less may or may not be a realistic starting salary.

“Actual salary offerings for entry-level roles can vary widely depending on factors like industry, location and education requirements, but there are many fields where job seekers can find high-paying entry-level jobs,” said Keith Spencer, career expert at FlexJobs. “This is why it’s important to do your research and align your skills and education with the right opportunity, rather than settling for an offer that might fall short of your salary expectations.”

Interestingly, the survey found that while 23% of Americans believe a salary of $24,999 or less is acceptable for a first job, only 2% believe that this is a realistic starting salary for 2024.

“There are a number of potential reasons for this discrepancy,” Spencer said. “Some respondents might feel a sense of desperation due to financial pressure, leading them to accept any offer, even if it’s below their desired range. Others might be underestimating the value of their skills and experience or be unaware of actual market value for their target roles.

“It’s also possible that some are prioritizing other factors, like benefits, or maybe even underestimating the impact of inflation or current cost of living,” he continued. “While many people, especially those just starting out their careers, might not feel comfortable negotiating for a higher salary, it’s essential to research your market value and advocate for fair compensation.”

Learn More: I’m A Self-Made Millionaire: 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich On an Average Salary

Women Are More Likely To View a Low Starting Salary as Acceptable

The survey found that 24% of women would accept or have accepted a starting salary of $24,999 or less for their first job, while only 17% of men stated they would accept a starting salary of $24,999 or less.

“The persistent gender pay gap may contribute to internalized lower salary expectations, leading more women than men to consider less than $25,000 as an acceptable entry-level salary,” Spencer said. “Similarly, gender stereotypes, socialization, and implicit or explicit biases can negatively influence perceptions of worth, making some women less likely to push for higher salaries.”

Is $25K (or Less) a Livable Wage in 2024?

A large percentage of Americans said they would accept a low starting salary — but is it livable?

“A salary less than $25,000 could make it very difficult for an individual to meet their basic needs, but there are several variables that could impact whether or not it could be considered a livable wage,” Spencer said. “Location is a primary factor, as cost of living can vary significantly across different regions of the country.

“Household size can also influence the adequacy of your salary, as individuals typically require less income than a household with children or other dependents, and a multiple-income household can often manage financial burdens better than a single-income household,” he continued. “Additionally, individual needs, access to benefits and varying levels of inflation can all influence the sustainability of a person’s wage.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Americans Would Accept a Salary of $25K or Less for Their First Job: Is This Livable?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.