Americans Stay Here For The Holidays But Plan International Trips In 2021

While Hallmark movies love to portray Christmas as the perfect time to shed your big city anxieties to rediscover your small town roots, the truth is many Americans like to hightail it to another country for the holiday season.

But for those looking to get lost in an exotic locale, COVID-19 has put a serious damper on international travel plans. For the first time in recent years, domestic trips will be double the number of international trips during the Christmas season, according to Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison company. Squaremouth has seen a 136% increase in domestic travel this year compared to 2019 and a 53% decrease in international trips.

InsureMyTrip is another travel insurance comparison company that saw a spike in domestic travel. Almost half (46%) of all travel insurance policies sold for trips during the 2020 Christmas week (Dec. 21, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021) are for domestic trips, compared to 18% last year.

Many Opt to Stay Home for Christmas

With COVID-19 cases spiking and tighter travel restrictions in some locations, many travelers have decided to stay put for the holiday. Squaremouth saw a 15% decrease in travel insurance sales for the holiday season compared to last year.

Still, the desire to travel is strong and many travelers are looking to 2021 to break the cabin fever.

“Our data suggests that travelers are choosing to wait it out a little longer—and are staying home during the holidays,” says InsureMyTrip Director of eCommerce Cheryl Golden.

Hey Big Spender

Those who are planning Christmas travel within the U.S. have been willing to indulge more than in years past. Squaremouth found that travelers are insuring domestic trips that cost about $5,000, which is about $1,000 more per trip than Christmas in 2019. The average trip length is about a week long.

Trips being booked for 2021 travel are running at an average cost of $7,800. That’s up 8% from trips booked for 2020.

Travelers Who Take International Trips for Christmas Favor Caribbean Countries

Most travelers who will take an international trip for the holidays will be looking for sun and sand in Caribbean countries, according to Squaremouth. The vast majority of international travel destinations have been Aruba, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, St. Lucia, Turks and Caicos, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

If you’re looking to book a trip to the tropics, make sure you understand the destination country’s insurance requirements for visitors. Caribbean travel now requires insurance, but the minimum insurance amount and entry requirements will vary by country.

For example, some Caribbean countries only require a certain amount of travel medical insurance, while others require a pandemic travel insurance policy to specifically cover COVID-related problems.

Some places, like Aruba, the Bahamas and Jamaica, currently require travelers to buy the country’s government-issued medical insurance.

Travelers Plot International 2021 Trips

Only about 35% of travel insurance policies sold so far this year for 2021 are for trips within the United States, according to Squaremouth. Trips south of the border to Mexico account for the second-highest number of policies for 2021 travel, at 10%.

Here’s a look at the breakdown of travel insurance policies sold through Squaremouth between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 13, 2020, for trips booked for 2021.

Stay Flexible If You’re Booking a Trip For 2021

If you’re planning to book a big trip in 2021, it’s a good idea to stay flexible with your travel plans. Despite vaccines on the horizon, there is still some uncertainty about the distribution timeframe, which could affect your trip.

Travel insurance is a good way to maintain some flexibility and help you recover prepaid and nonrefundable trip expenses if something goes wrong.

While many travel insurance companies exclude problems related to pandemics because they are a “foreseeable” event, there are pandemic travel insurance options available to cover COVID-related cancellation and travel medical expenses.

Another good option is “cancel for any reason” coverage, which can be added to many travel insurance plans. This coverage gives you the flexibility to get reimbursed 50% or 75% of your trip costs if you decide to forgo your trip for any reason, whether it’s COVID-19 or you simply change your mind.

If you want cancel for any reason insurance, you typically need to buy it within the first seven to 21 days of your initial trip payment, and it will add about 40% to your travel insurance cost.

See Forbes Advisor’s ratings of the best cancel for any reason coverage.

