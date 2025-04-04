Americans Race to Buy Products Amidst New Trump Tariffs

Due to new sweeping tariffs from President Trump, Americans are rushing to buy products before prices increase. American consumers are racing with each other to buy everything from TVs to workout gear to Soy Sauce.

Americans Race to Buy Products amidst Trump Tariffs

These tariffs will impact Americans all over the country. Because of this, individuals who typically are not interested in politics nor economics are taking action. Cedar Roach, a college student, was purchasing items while listening to the Liberation Day press conference. She rushed to buy clothes from international brands while her boyfriend rushed to buy beer.

Of this, Roach said “I knew what was vulnerable and what I wanted, so I wasn’t going to delay.” According to Roach, Trump tariffs are a common topic of conversation on her college campus. Many of her friends are worried as they watch the stock market and hope for employment after graduation. “This is the only time in my four years of being on campus where I’ve heard people who aren’t even interested in politics or the economy talking about it” Roach said. It’s safe to say that overall consumers are expecting a price increase in everything from produce to electronics.

Influencers and Everyday People Impacted

Peter Atwater, economics lecturer at William & Mary shares the same sentiment. According to Atwater, warnings of Trump tariffs turned into reality for many consumers. Even Mark Cuban, billionaire and TV sports personality posted on social media that his followers should stock up before prices increase. “From toothpaste to soap, anything you can find storage space for, buy before they have to replenish inventory” Cuban said. After which, Cuban also added “Even if it’s made in the USA, they will jack up the price and blame it on tariffs.”

It seems that many are taking Cubans advice. Andrea Sanabria of New Orleans is stocking up on groceries for her family of three. Sanabria said that she’s “stocking up mainly on the things that [her daughter] constantly grabs at.” She also mentioned her stress about managing her family’s finances and making the dollar go further. Sanabria ended her comments by saying, “There’s so much to worry about.”

