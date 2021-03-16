Americans Paid $66.6 Million in Fees to Access Stimulus Funds. Here's Why

While it doesn’t influence our opinions of products, we may receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We’re on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure

When coronavirus was declared an official pandemic and businesses locked down across the United States in March of 2020, Congress soon passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The CARES Act authorized payments of up to $1,200 per eligible adult and $500 per dependent.

The IRS delivered these funds, but some Americans ended up paying to access them. In fact, according to a new report from the Brookings Institute, Americans collectively spent around $66.6 million in fees to get their government relief funds. Here's why.

Americans shelled out a fortune in fees to cash paper checks

The majority of Americans who received coronavirus stimulus money had the funds directly deposited into bank accounts. But about 22% of Americans got the money delivered via paper check.

For most people, getting money via a check didn't lead to added fees -- they deposited their money in their bank accounts or asked their banks to cash the checks. But a recent U.S. Financial Health Pulse Survey found that 3% of people who received paper checks cashed them at a check-cashing business. An additional 6% cashed them at a retail store or convenience store.

The Brookings Institute used those numbers to estimate that 3.15 million out of around 35 million paper checks were cashed via one of these methods. Based on the average amount of the paper checks and the fees charged by check cashers and retail stores, the Institute estimates Americans collectively paid $66.6 million in fees to access their money.

Many people use check-cashing services because they are quick and convenient, even though they're costly. Others use these services because they don't have traditional bank accounts -- often because of the ongoing expense of keeping an account, or things like a history of overdrafts that make it difficult to open an account. Still others turn to check-cashing services to avoid having wages garnished to collect unpaid debts.

People who used a check-cashing service previously could again face using this method to access the upcoming $1,400 checks authorized by the Biden administration. While it can be better to pay a check-cashing service than to lose your stimulus money to debt collectors or to pay bank overdraft fees, the fees these services charge can also be a financial burden. That's especially true if you find yourself behind on bills.

If you receive a paper check for your stimulus payment and can't deposit it into a bank account or cash it with your bank for free, explore your options. If you can, consider opening an online bank account that requires no minimum balance and charges no routine fees. Or look into depositing the money onto a prepaid debit card, which could be a cheaper alternative.

This third payment may be the last one, so exploring your options can help you make the most of the money.

