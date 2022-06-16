Americans’ Financial Confidence Nosedives As Recession Worries Grow

Inflation is getting hotter, the jobs market is showing cracks and consumers are losing confidence in the U.S. economy.

The latest Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence biweekly tracker found that consumer confidence dipped below 50 points for the first time since President Joe Biden was elected president. The drop in confidence follows several weeks of tough economic news.

Despite the White House’s best efforts to curb steadily rising prices, the May consumer price index (CPI) report indicated that inflation is increasing at a rate not seen in more than 40 years.

After ending May flat, the stock market has plunged over the last two weeks, and the benchmark S&P 500 index is officially in a bear market, down 21.8% from it’s last all-time high.

Consumers had remained relatively optimistic about their financial situations despite continued inflation, but their patience is beginning to wane. Our headline consumer confidence index saw its biggest drop in nearly five months—and that was before the Federal Reserve delivered an historic 75 basis point rate hike, the largest in 28 years.

Recession Fears Pummel Consumer Confidence

Nearly every aspect of the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos consumer confidence index dropped this week.

Just over one-third (35%) of Americans feel comfortable making both major and other household purchases than they did six months ago. Purchasing confidence in large-ticket items, such as a car or home, has dropped six points from just two weeks ago.

These attitudes dovetail with recent data that show an unexpected drop in retail sales in May, triggered by high prices and rising borrowing rates.

This week’s tracker doesn’t reflect consumers’ response to the Fed’s largest single rate hike in nearly three decades. The central bank moved aggressively to get inflation under control—and economists and analysts are now split over whether or not it’ll be able to do so without triggering a recession.

“While the U.S. economy has been in good shape up until recently, recession risk has clearly picked up as we look towards 2023,” says Andrzej Skiba, head of the BlueBay U.S. Fixed Income Team at RBC Global Asset Management.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists now predict there’s an 85% chance of a recession.

Some analysts say that if the country does dip into a recession, it’s unlikely to be as devastating as stagnation episode of the late 1970s and early 1980s, the last time inflation ran rampant in the U.S.

“While more short-term pain is inevitable, the fundamentals of the U.S. economy are much stronger than in previous periods when there were systemic economic issues that caused recessions,” says Mark Bosswick, managing partner of Berdon LLP, an accounting and advisory firm.

Regardless, the specter of recession and how it may affect the job market may be on Americans’ minds.

Despite job numbers remaining stable, the Forbes Advisor- Ipsos jobs index dropped 3.9 points from two weeks ago. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed anticipates a slight but significant uptick in the unemployment rate over the next couple of years.

Investors are especially nervous about the economy, with the investing index almost 14 points lower than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. Despite markets rallying yesterday after the Fed’s announcement of an interest rate hike, consumers have endured weeks of volatility due to the recent inflation reports, jitters over the impending interest rate hike and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

How to Prepare Your Finances for a Recession

The thought of a recession may be frightening, but there are plenty of moves consumers can make now to prepare an economic downturn, including:

1. Pay Down Debt Now

Rising interest rates means loans and borrowing will be more expensive, including any credit card balances you’re carrying. And more Fed rate hikes are almost guaranteed in 2022.

“We’re nowhere near the top credit card rates, so consumers with high amounts of debt should consider paying it down now,” says Bosswick.

That doesn’t mean digging into your savings to make one lump-sum payment on your debt, though. Keeping an emergency fund and cash on hand is important for financial emergencies and should you unexpectedly find yourself out of a job.

Creating a solid debt payoff plan now—and sticking to it—could help you save money on interest payments over time.

Not sure where to start? Enter in a few different payoff scenarios in this credit card payoff calculator to see how much you could save with various monthly payment options.

If your credit scores are high enough, consider taking advantage of a 0% APR balance transfer card to help you save money as you hack down your debt.

2. Rein in Spending, If Possible

Inflation is making nearly everything more expensive. Since it’s hard to cut down on spending while prices are ballooning, you’ll need to take a hard look at your habits to try and identify where you can save.

If lifestyle creep has eaten into your income, think about what you can cut back on. Is there anything you regularly purchase that you won’t really miss? Are you in a habit of treating yourself as a form of self-care during the pandemic?

Reducing spending will help you allocate money elsewhere—like paying down debt or building your emergency fund.

3. Stay the Course with Long-Term Investments

The stock market downturn might make you want to check in on your long-term investments. But that’s guaranteed to provoke some serious anxiety—and it might even tempt you to respond irrationally by selling or even pulling out of the market completely.

For young investors who are saving for retirement, an ill-considered move today could severely impact the growth of their investments over the long term.

“While this may be the first downturn you’ve experienced as a working adult, it won’t be the last,” says Heather Winston, CFP and director of financial planning and advice at Principal Financial Group. “Don’t change your risk tolerance according to the environment.”

If you’re just a few years from retirement, current economic conditions might be disrupting your plans for achieving financial stability once you stop working. Winston notes that there are concrete steps you can take now to mitigate risk.

“Can you start to save in places where maybe you haven’t in a while? If you did a lot of home renovations during the pandemic, can you start to cut back?” says Winston. “Immediate comfort can help ease long-term fears.”

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 929 respondents online on June 13 and June 14, 2022, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted weekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

Editor’s note: In the first version of this story, we said the consumer confidence index dropped below 50 points for the first time since before the pandemic. It was actually since December 2020. We regret the error.

