Americans’ Credit Card Debt Tops $1 Trillion, Hitting All Income Levels

Barbie isn’t the only plastic that’s hot this summer. Credit card balances shot up by $45 billion between the first and second quarters of 2023, a 4.6% increase that pushed total credit card debt past the $1 trillion mark, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Some parts of the U.S. are having a particularly hard time with credit card debt, a Forbes Advisor report has found. Residents of Washington, D.C., are struggling most to manage their balances, and people in Sunbelt states Nevada, Texas and Florida also are having trouble.

While the debt has grown nationwide, the rate of credit card delinquencies also has been rising and topped 5% in July, the Fed said. Analysts expect the number to keep rising.

“Credit card spending can be a double-edged sword,” says Scott Ferguson, founder of Abundant Life Financial. “While most know you should try to limit or manage consumer debt, a large majority of our economy is based on consumer spending, and to a degree, this rising credit card debt is telling us we have a strong and confident consumer.”

Indeed, U.S. consumer confidence reached a two-year high in July, as confirmed by the latest Conference Board survey. But consumers also remain wary of a recession as the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates.

Everyone Is Buying With Plastic—but High-Income Earners Are Changing Their Behavior Faster

People of all income levels have been amassing credit card debt. But a Bank of America Institute report analyzing consumers in three income categories found high-income earners—households that bring in more than $125,000 per year—have often managed to curb their monthly credit card spending more than lower-income earners.

Economists at the Bank of America Institute also examined deposits in July. “Higher-income households appear to be feeling more of a pinch from the labor market,” they reported. The institute’s economists had noted in May that “higher-income consumers experienced a faster rise in unemployment and a bigger drop in wage growth” and found the same trends in their July data.

Credit Card Delinquencies Expected To Rise

New credit card delinquencies—that is, accounts that became at least 30 days past due—hit 7.20% during the April-through-June quarter, a higher rate than pre-pandemic levels of 6.86% in the second quarter of 2019.

“Given our current baseline expectation of a mild recession, delinquencies will likely continue to increase,” said Moody’s Investors Service economists in a recent report.

Last year, the percentage of people who were at least 90 days late on their credit card bills was 3.35%; today the figure is 5.08%, according to the Fed.

Save Yourself From Drowning in Credit Card Debt

Spending on credit can become a habit. If your revolving credit becomes unmanageable, willpower and a financial plan can help you break the spending cycle.

Start With a Budget

The key to getting your spending in check is to make a budget. A basic budget compares how much you earn with how much you spend. If your monthly spending eclipses your monthly income, you’re at risk of becoming reliant on credit to make up the difference. The best nonprofit consumer credit counseling services can help you come up with a plan to minimize debt.

Credit Card Consolidation Can Make it Easier To Repay Debt

With credit card interest rates averaging more than 24%, finding a lower-rate option for your debt is possible. There are several ways to save money by combining all your debt into one lower-cost loan.

You can use balance transfer cards to transfer your debt onto one credit card. Balance transfer credit cards often offer a low or 0% introductory APR, so if you move your debt and pay it off within the introductory time frame, you could end up paying much less interest.

Another option is to take out a debt consolidation loan to pay off the credit card so you’ll have only one monthly payment. If personal loan rates in your area are lower than your credit card’s interest rate, using a loan to pay off your card could be advantageous.

Pay Off High-interest Debt First

The higher the interest rate, the more your debt may escalate. You can minimize this problem by prioritizing the debt with the highest rates. Credit card debt is usually the most expensive with an average of more than 24%, versus the average 30-year mortgage rate of around 7.5%. That difference shows the advantage of eliminating credit card debt as quickly as possible.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.