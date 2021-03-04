Americans’ Confidence In The Economy Grows—But Some Regions Lagging Behind

Americans have been growing more confident about the economy and their finances as the end of the pandemic seems to be drawing near. But a closer look reveals that this optimism is unevenly spread across the country. Examining where confidence is lacking may provide clues as to how economic recovery will continue to develop.

Consumer confidence sits at 56 (out of 100) this week, according to the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker—the highest point since the pandemic began. The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

The Northeast is Feeling Good About The Economy—But Westerners Are More Concerned

This week, consumer confidence jumped up more than 7 points in the northeast to 59.8–its highest point during the pandemic. The northeast has had some of the toughest coronavirus restrictions in place, which has contributed to curbing the initial wave of infections the region saw last spring. This week, Massachusetts announced that capacity restrictions on indoor dining would be lifted, while in New York City, indoor dining was reinstated in mid-February.



But as residents of the northeast start to venture out,—Americans in the west may have been disheartened by notably high infection rates in Southern California and regions of Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada. The slow rate of reopening may also be disheartening to residents who are anxious to get back to their regular routines. In San Francisco, for example, gyms and other fitness facilities are finally permitted to reopen—but only at 10% capacity.

Rural Americans Are Pessimistic About The Economy and Their Finances

As parts of the country look forward to something resembling normalcy, less populated regions are still stuck in the pandemic’s grasp.

Consumer confidence among respondents in rural communities (49.7 out of 100) was far lower this week than those in suburban (56.2) and urban areas (61.3). Rural respondents have consistently been the least confident since late November, while suburban and urban respondents have shown gradual gains since that point.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that rural communities may be at higher risk of Covid-19 due to several factors. Rural Americans tend to be older than non-rural populations, have higher rates of chronic health conditions that can increase vulnerability to the virus, and have limited access to medical facilities, according to a CDC report.





On top of additional risks, rural areas are lagging behind more populated counterparts when it comes to vaccine access. Many Americans in rural areas live in “health deserts,” meaning they must drive more than 20 miles to reach the nearest pharmacy. And more than 100 rural counties across the country have zero pharmacies available that can administer Covid-19 vaccines, according to a report by Kaiser Health News.

Rural area residents are also more hesitant than their suburban and urban counterparts to get a coronavirus vaccine. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that only 31% of rural Americans would definitely get a vaccine, compared to 42% of respondents in urban areas. Delayed access to vaccines—by circumstance or by choice–could further delay economic growth in rural areas that are growing desperate for signs of recovery.

Jobs Confidence Continues to Waver

While jobs confidence has overall been increasing since last spring, that growth is modest—it’s one of the most volatile aspects of the weekly survey.



The Department of Labor reported that last week there were 745,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits. While an increase of just 9,000 from the week prior, it reflects an employment situation that has stagnated as the pandemic response continues. After a swift recovery in summer 2020 from its pandemic high of nearly 15% unemployment, the rate has been stuck in the 6% range since October.

The number of jobs available continues to grow, according to new data from job-search website Indeed. But that growth has been lopsided, favoring health care fields and logistics roles like warehouse and delivery jobs over pandemic-decimated sectors like hospitality, leisure and the arts. Workers in pandemic-stricken sectors like restaurants and hotels that rely on in-person interaction may have a particularly difficult time finding new work in their region, or lack the skills required to transition to other industries.

This week, Texas and Mississippi announced they would soon end statewide mask mandates and lift restrictions on business activity. That could lead to an increase in hiring as businesses reopen or increase capacity. But reopening may come with health risks, especially for those who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Federal help may be on its way: The Senate is slated to vote this weekend on a stimulus package that could include a $400 weekly federal unemployment benefit through August.

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 924 respondents online on March 2 and 3, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted weekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

