Americans Can Now Buy Low-Cost Hearing Aids Without a Prescription

Hearing aids make it easier for people of all ages to hear better. But many Americans put off buying hearing aids because of financial concerns. Luckily, a recent FDA rule change will make it easier for Americans to get the hearing aids they need at a more affordable price.

Nearly 30 million U.S. adults could benefit from hearing aids, according to the National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. But many Americans ignore the need because they worry about the total cost they will pay.

In August 2022, the FDA announced a final rule to help more American adults get the hearing aid devices they need more easily and affordably.

The rule allows for hearing aids made for individuals with mild to moderate hearing impairments to be sold at retailers online and in-store without a prescription and without an exam or fitting. Adults ages 18 and older can purchase these devices over the counter.

Unfortunately, some Americans won't benefit from this change. Adults with severe hearing loss and children under 18 will still need a prescription for hearing aid devices.

You can buy hearing aid devices for as little as $199

Beginning today, Oct. 17, Americans can purchase over-the-counter hearing aids at popular retailers. Some major retailers have already outlined their pricing for these products.

Here's what you can expect to pay:

Walgreens has hearing aids priced at $799 per pair.

Walmart has hearing aids available, priced between $199 and $999 per pair.

CVS has hearing aids available, priced between $199 and $999 per pair.

If you struggle with mild to moderate hearing loss, it may now be more affordable to get the help you need. It's a good idea to compare products and prices before making a decision.

While some retailers already have several affordable models, additional retailers may offer low-cost hearing aids later. It's worthwhile to check in with retailers throughout the month to see if additional products are offered.

How much money will Americans save?

Americans can expect to save around $1,438 per unit due to this recent rule change, according to the FDA. For many, the savings could help boost their budget to cover other essential everyday expenses.

Those with minimal to no health insurance coverage can still get the help they need without worrying about the potential cost of an exam and fitting on top of the cost of the device.

Don't neglect your health

Your health is important. While you may avoid seeking medical care because of money concerns, that could be dangerous for your health. Some health issues can quickly worsen if they're ignored, and they could become more expensive to treat.

If you have other medical care needs that you've been ignoring, consider researching low-cost community resources. You may be able to get help covering the cost of care by visiting a community health clinic or taking advantage of free health screenings.

Check out our personal finance resources to find other ways to save money in your daily life.

