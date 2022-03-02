Americans Can Get More Free Covid Tests Next Week

There was a period when finding a rapid COVID-19 test was as difficult as finding a penny in a 400-acre forest. When cases exploded in late 2021 as part of the omicron surge, pharmacies and online retailers quickly ran out of home testing kits. This left many Americans in the frustrating position of delaying holiday and travel plans or waiting in long lines for PCR tests to get answers about their health.

Once the omicron surge died down, rapid COVID-19 tests became a lot easier to find, but they also remained expensive. And while insurance companies are now required to reimburse enrollees for at-home test kits, the reimbursement process can be cumbersome.

Many people have called for lawmakers to make rapid COVID-19 tests free, the same way people can get a PCR test at no charge. But while the Biden administration isn't making rapid tests free across the board, it is giving Americans another opportunity to score a limited number of at-home tests at no cost.

Another round of free testing is coming

In January, all Americans could order a pack of four rapid COVID-19 tests that would be mailed to their homes. And many people took advantage of that offer. Now the Biden Administration is making another round of rapid COVID-19 tests free for Americans. Starting next week, you can visit COVIDTests.gov or call 800-232-0233 and request another four test kits. Those kits could then ship out within seven to 12 days.

Unfortunately, the four-kit limit per household will still apply for this round of free tests. For larger families, that could be a source of aggravation. After all, it doesn't really help if a family of six has been exposed to COVID-19, but only four of six can get tested.

But at least the Biden Administration is fulfilling its promise to make testing easier to come by. Furthermore, families whose needs exceed the four-test limit may now more easily find rapid tests at pharmacies.

It pays to get those free tests

While insurance providers are now required to reimburse for rapid COVID-19 tests, that doesn't mean enrollees won't spend any money on them. The current rules dictate that insurance companies must reimburse participants $12 per test. So if a test costs more than that, those purchasing the test have to cover the difference.

That's not ideal, because Americans are facing higher living costs across the board due to rampant inflation. Many people are dipping into savings accounts or running up large tabs on their credit cards just to stay afloat.

Having to pay any amount for a COVID-19 test could be a source of financial stress for many households. Thankfully, Americans will at least get a second free round of test kits that won't involve any cost.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.