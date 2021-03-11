Americans Are Ready To Spend Again: Consumer Confidence Hits Pandemic High

After the long pandemic year, Americans’ confidence in the economy and their finances is beginning to bloom.



Consumer confidence reached a pandemic-era high this week at 56.7 out of 100, according to the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker. The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

Americans are doing more than just feeling good about their finances—it looks like they’re getting ready to spend, too.

Americans are Ready to Spend

More than half of Americans (53%) are feeling more confident to make household purchases than they were six months prior. This is the second week that confidence has been shared by a slim majority of respondents, putting purchasing confidence at its highest point all pandemic.

The impending delivery of stimulus checks may be lifting moods across the country, as a new pandemic aid package was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday. Qualifying adults will receive up to $1,400 each, with the potential for additional $1,400 payments for dependent children and adults.

The payments, which could land in Americans’ bank accounts within weeks, could add up for a significant injection of cash; a family of three with a seven-year-old and an adjusted gross income of $100,000 would receive $4,200.

According to Ipsos data, Americans showed a modest growth in household purchasing confidence during the weeks they received stimulus payments in April 2020 and January 2021. But this time, Americans’ optimism may hold even after those checks are sent out.

Consumer spending increased 2.4% in January, after two months of decline; consumer spending makes up 70% of the gross domestic product (GDP), a major indicator of the health of the economy.

This week, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development projected the GDP will grow by 6.5% this year, which would be the fastest growth in more than 30 years.

“Given the ongoing rally across several weeks, this looks like a real, positive expansion of American consumer confidence,” says Chris Jackson, senior vice president for public affairs at Ipsos. Household purchase comfort above 50% for the second week running signals sustained confidence, he says, instead of a temporary boost.

Is the Child Tax Credit Lifting Confidence in Households with Kids?

One category of Americans feeling especially optimistic: people who have kids at home.

At the start of the pandemic, less than 45% of respondents with children under 18 at home felt confident in the economy and their finances. That group has seen some peaks and valleys over the past year, but has been growing more optimistic since 2021 began. This week, confidence was at 61% for those with kids at home—a nearly 5 point increase since last week and far and away the highest since the pandemic began.

The promise of stimulus checks that account for minors and adult dependents alike may be boosting confidence for parents and guardians, but there are also increased tax benefits on the way for many households.

There’s also a temporary change to the child tax credit (CTC) authorized by the newest stimulus bill. For 2021, the CTC will increase to $3,600 for children under 6, and $3,000 for kids 6 to 17, for households that meet income restrictions for the credit. The credit will be fully refundable and families will be able to choose monthly payments for half the year (and claim the remainder on their 2021 tax return) instead of waiting to receive it all in a large tax refund next spring.

The child and dependent care tax credit (CDCTC) will also provide a refundable credit of up to $4,000 for one child—a $1,000 increase over the 2020 credit. Many Americans dropped out of the workforce to care for kids while schools were closed, and this added cash could help them get the child care support they need to get back to work.

While many schools have reopened to some extent this academic year, not all have returned to full-time, in-person learning. Los Angeles, which has the second-largest school district in the country, announced this week a plan to reopen some schools in April.

What To Do While You Wait For Your Stimulus Check

Although Biden’s signature is the last step to make this stimulus package official, it doesn’t guarantee you’ll instantly see all its effects.

Since this is the third round of stimulus payments, it’s likely that payment distribution will start quickly. But since some of the details of the newest payments are slightly different—more people are included, but the income cap is lower than before—there are two steps you can take to get prepared.

First, check our stimulus calculator to determine what your payment amount may be.

Then, get ready to keep a close eye on the IRS Get My Payment tool. It’s not updated yet with information for the third payment round, but once distribution begins, this is the main place where you’ll be able to get information about your payment status. You’ll be able to see the amount the IRS has determined you qualify to receive, based on your 2019 or 2020 tax return, and you’ll be able to update any information that the IRS needs from you (like direct deposit information).

As for your child tax credit: Those funds won’t start arriving as quickly. The option to receive a monthly payment won’t begin until July. The IRS will establish a website where you’ll be able to update your information and select how to receive your credit, but it’s unclear how quickly that will be built.

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 945 respondents online on March 9 and 10, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted weekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

