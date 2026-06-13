Americans Are Looking at a 40% Social Security Tax Hike Unless This Happens

Key Points

Social Security is facing financial hardship.

Lawmakers need to act quickly because the longer they wait, the worse the problem becomes.

Without swift action, a 40% increase in taxes could be the only way to save Social Security.

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The 2026 Social Security Trustees Report is out, and the news is not what most people hoped for -- although it's also not unexpected.

Social Security continues to face financial woes, and the combined trust fund for retirement and disability benefits is slated to run out in 2034, necessitating a 17% automatic cut to monthly benefits.

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With Social Security facing a major reduction in benefits in less than a decade, drastic action may be necessary before finding a fix becomes even harder.

Lawmakers need to act quickly, or the solution gets costlier

The big issue that Social Security is facing right now is that it is not collecting enough revenue to pay promised benefits without drawing on the program's financial reserves.

The reserves are declining, falling by $160 billion in 2025. And annual costs are expected to exceed annual income in 2026 and throughout the 75-year projection period.

Lawmakers will have to take action to prevent the inevitable benefit cut as long as this trend continues.

But unfortunately, this is fixable only if there are major changes, such as a significant benefit cut or collecting a lot of extra revenue. And the longer lawmakers wait, the harder it will be to stabilize the program's financial future.

A huge tax increase could become necessary without swift action

Social Security's finances could be fixed through a benefit cut, an increase in revenue, or both. Benefit cuts are very unpopular, so if a revenue increase becomes necessary, lawmakers would have to raise payroll taxes that fund Social Security.

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, this could be done now if lawmakers increased those taxes by 4.25 percentage points, a 34% increase over current tax levels. However, if lawmakers don't act, a 4.9-percentage-point increase will be necessary. That's a 40% tax hike.

Obviously, even a 34% increase in payroll taxes would be hard to swallow for some workers. But it's more doable than the even larger increase that would have to happen later.

Of course, the question is whether lawmakers will be willing to make unpopular choices, like raising tax rates or reducing benefits, in the near term. Unfortunately, it seems somewhat unlikely, and Social Security may very well reach a crisis point before any changes are made.

This isn't great news for seniors who depend on their benefits and may not have enough in their retirement plans to live on if the automatic cuts occur in the future, when the trust fund runs dry.

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