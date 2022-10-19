Americans Are Frequently Shopping at Dollar Stores — What Should You Be Buying?

Inflation continues to hit American wallets hard, and experts warn that these sky-high prices aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. With costs still rising, Americans are shopping at dollar stores more often in the hopes to offset some of the expenses. Where else can you find groceries for $1 (or $1.25 at Dollar General)?

A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 20% of Americans are shopping at dollar stores once a month, while 47% are visiting multiple times each month. With so many people looking for dollar store deals, here’s a list of the best items to buy right now.

Stemless Wine Glasses

Are you planning on hosting at all this holiday season? Stock up on glassware by visiting your local Dollar Tree. Each wine glass costs $1.25, so you can grab enough for each family member. While these are technically wine glasses, they are also well suited for spiced cider and other holiday cocktails. Walmart offers a similar glass, but it’ll cost you more: $1.48.

Gift Boxes and Bags

It’s always a good idea to have a large variety of boxes and bags for your christmas gifts. A 4-ct of large gift bags costs only $3 at Dollar General, and a 2-ct of smaller bags is only $1. At Dollar Tree, you’ll find the best deal on gift boxes. A package of 2 folded holiday gift boxes is only $1.25. And when you’re ready to wrap those gifts, Dollar General sells their wrapping paper for as little as $1.

Greeting Cards

While the cards at Target and Walmart may catch your eye, your wallet will thank you for shopping at a dollar store instead. On your next Dollar General trip, you’ll find a 6-ct of assorted Christmas cards for only $1. Need a last-minute birthday or baby shower card? You’ll find them starting at $1. Keep in mind though, that this might not be the best deal if you’re looking to buy any greeting cards in bulk.

Seasonal Decor

Small holiday touches can make your home feel jolly, and dollar stores are known for their affordable holiday knickknacks. Whether you’re looking for dinnerware or kitchen supplies, Dollar Tree has you covered. Choose from a variety of wall hanging decorations that all start at $1.25. Small decorative pumpkins, harvest candles and themed table top signs all start at $1.25 each. Fall themed dinnerware includes charger plates, flannel table covers and Christmas tapestry placemats, again for just $1.25.

Prices and availability are accurate as of Oct. 17, 2022.

