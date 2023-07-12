Americans Are Exhausted by Tip Culture: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

The pandemic changed many ways businesses operate, and one big difference is the option to tip during most customer-facing interactions. To help you understand what is going on and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly-experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest...

Many Americans have reached a tipping point when it comes to gratuities. Two-thirds of U.S. adults have a negative view of tipping, with 30% saying that tipping culture has gotten out of hand, according to a recent Bankrate survey. 41% say businesses should pay employees more rather than relying on tips, though only 16% say they’d pay more if tipping were eliminated. Nearly one-third are particularly annoyed with pre-entered tipping suggestions on in-store screens or smartphones when paying.

Inflation and general economic unease are likely causes for making folks stingier. But there’s also a trend of fewer people tipping every year. Meanwhile, digital tip requests have expanded to more fast-food joints and elsewhere. As consumers are faced with a variety of new interactions that require gratuities, 15% of people in the Bankrate survey reported feeling confused about how much to tip.

Still, 44% of adults who dine at sit-down restaurants say they tip 20% or more. The most generous generation? Baby boomers. 57% typically dole out 20%.

