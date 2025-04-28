Americans Are Concerned That the Prices of These 6 Things Will Go Up — 6 Best Ways To Save

A new survey from Clever Real Estate found that the majority of Americans are worried about rising prices, and they’re expecting things to get even worse later this year. Of those surveyed, 95% said they’re concerned about rising costs in 2025, and 74% believe inflation will continue to get worse.

But the good news is that there are still ways to stretch your dollars and save money, even when it feels like everything’s getting more expensive.

Check Out: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Be Aware: 4 Surprising Things That Could Impact Your Wallet If a Recession Hits

Here’s a quick breakdown of what people are most stressed about and what you can do to protect your finances.

What Americans Are Most Worried Will Get More Expensive

According to the survey, here’s what most Americans are most worried about when it comes to price increases:

Grocery and food prices: 84%

Gasoline and energy costs: 69%

Car prices: 65%

Household good costs: 63%

Restaurant and dining costs: 63%

Healthcare and medical expenses: 60%.

Read Next: 5 Grocery Items To Buy Now Before Tariffs Raise Prices This Spring

What Can You Do To Save Money Right Now?

Though you can’t necessarily control inflation or what Congress does next, you can take these steps to keep your finances under control.

Create a Budget

Having a budget can help you understand exactly where your money is going and where you can make some adjustments. So if you haven’t already, start by listing your monthly income and categorizing your expenses.

To make your life easier, consider using a budgeting app, like YNAB and EveryDollar, or spreadsheets to track your spending in real time.

Once you have a budget in place, it’ll much easier to identify unnecessary expenses and redirect funds toward savings or debt repayment.

Cook More Meals at Home

Cooking your own meals at home is the most straightforward way to cut down on food-related expenses. Even replacing a few takeout meals a week with home-cooked alternatives can help you save a good chunk of change, considering how expensive food delivery services can be.

And if you’re worried about spending too much on groceries, try buying store-brand items whenever possible or buying in bulk.

Audit Your Subscriptions

Recurring monthly charges, like Spotify and Netflix subscriptions, can quickly drain your wallet if you aren’t careful.

Take time to review your bank or credit card statements to identify subscriptions you no longer use or need. Even cutting a few subscriptions can free up $50 or more each month for higher-priority expenses.

Use Less Energy at Home

You can reduce your energy bills by making simple changes, like switching to energy-efficient LED bulbs, unplugging electronics when you’re not using them, sealing drafts around windows and doors, and using programmable thermostats.

Some utility companies offer free home energy audits to help you understand your home’s energy consumption and identify additional savings opportunities.

Build an Emergency Fund

An emergency fund acts as a financial buffer against unexpected costs such as medical bills, car repairs or temporary job loss. Though many financial experts suggest saving three to six months’ worth of living expenses, starting small is perfectly fine. Even setting aside $100 can give you some peace of mind.

Just make sure to keep your savings in a high-yield account that’s easy to access but separate from your main checking account to avoid dipping into it.

Start a Side Hustle

Increasing your income is just as important as cutting back on spending, especially when prices keep climbing. If you have some free time on your hands, look into ways to bring in extra cash that match your skills or interests. For example, try out freelance writing, tutoring, pet sitting or selling things you no longer use on eBay.

You could then put that extra cash you earn into savings, paying down debt or covering other expenses.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Americans Are Concerned That the Prices of These 6 Things Will Go Up — 6 Best Ways To Save

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.