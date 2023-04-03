US Markets

Americanas' trio adding more money to table as creditor talks continue

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

April 03, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas AMER3.SA said on Monday its reference shareholders have signaled with the possibility of injecting more money into the company as it looks for a deal to settle its debts.

The company, which counts the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital as reference shareholders, said in a securities filing it was holding periodic meetings with creditors, although no agreement had been reached yet.

The offer included two potential additional capital increases of up to 1 billion reais each,on top of a short-term injection of 10 billion reais in cash already proposed by reference shareholdersJorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Herrmann Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira.

"The two additional capital increases may be triggered if the company is, on future dates to be agreed, above certain maximum leverage limits or below a minimum liquidity level, both to be detailed in due course," Americanas said.

"The company remains committed to negotiating these terms with its financial creditors," it added , noting the offer followed a "commitment" of the billionaire trio to capitalize the company.

