US Markets

Americanas' top shareholders boost injection offer to $1.9 bln -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

March 02, 2023 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - The top shareholders of retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA are informally offering a capital injection of 10 billion reais ($1.9 billion), Bloomberg reported on Thursday, after creditors rejected an initial offer of 7 billion reais.

Americanas entered bankruptcy protection in January after disclosing accounting "inconsistencies" worth 20 billion reais ($3.78 billion) and overall debt of more than $8 billion.

Its top shareholders are the founders of 3G Capital, billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira.

Citing sources, Bloomberg said that the latest offer was being well-received by bank creditors.

Americanas and 3G Capital did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is trying to settle its debts via different financing solutions.

In early February, Americanas received the OK from a Rio de Janeiro court for a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing of up to 2 billion reais ($384.57 million) through debentures.

Shareholders Lemann, Telles and Sicupira would pay up to the entire first tranche of such DIP financing, worth 1 billion reais ($189 million).

($1 = 5.2006 reais)

(Writing by Carolina Pulice in Mexico City Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.