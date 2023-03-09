US Markets

Americanas scandal won't affect Brazil banks much even in "extreme scenario" - cenbank

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

March 09, 2023 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank stated on Thursday that the potential impact of the accounting scandal involving retailer Americanas SA on banks would be 'insignificant' even in an extreme scenario.

The statement was made in the minutes of last week's Financial Stability Committee meeting, which had decided to maintain a neutral macroprudential policy due to in financial risks.

Americanas AMER3.SA filed for bankruptcy in January after disclosing "accounting inconsistencies" worth 20 billion reais ($3.84 billion), leading banks to increase their provisioning in their most recent earnings release.

The central bank noted that the provisions stem from "a specific event related to a large company" and have already absorbed most of the materialization of the risk.

"The central bank estimated the remaining potential impact, plus a contagion scenario over the entire production and supply chain that depends on the company in a relevant way," it said.

"In this extreme scenario, the impact on the consolidated financial system is insignificant and there would be no capital default in any financial institution," it added.

The central bank also stated that "one-off events in large companies" generated a deterioration in asset prices in the private bond market, with increased volatility, spreads and risk aversion, in addition to impact on some lines in the credit market.

Its committee will continue to monitor developments and is ready to act in case of dysfunctionality, it said.

In addition to Lojas Americanas, energy company Light LIGT3.SA disclosed earlier this year that it had hired a firm known for acting in bankruptcy protection, raising fears about it, which the company later denied.

The two incidents resulted in a flight of funds from credit funds. This occurred shortly after a new rule from the Brazilian securities industry regulator CVM began to take effect in January, implementing mark-to-market in fixed-income investments, which ended up helping to make the picture worse.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.