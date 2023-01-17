Americanas' Rial says billionaire backers fully supported 'course correction'

By Gabriel Araujo and Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The outgoing chief executive of troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA said on Tuesday the company's billionaire backers gave him "unconditional support" after nearly $4 billion in accounting inconsistencies were uncovered.

Sergio Rial said that Americanas' reference shareholders, three Brazilian billionaires who founded 3G Capital - Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles - fully backed him on a "course correction" following the discovery of the accounting scandal.

Rial resigned last Wednesday, less than two weeks after taking the position, on the back of distortions he attributed to differences in accounting for the financial cost of bank loans and debt with suppliers.

Americanas, which is seen liable to repay up to 40 billion reais ($7.82 billion) in debt earlier than planned, was granted an injunction protecting it from creditors and setting a 30-day deadline for it to file for potential bankruptcy protection.

"We reached the scenario seen in the securities filing with transparency and reliability," Rial said after his short tenure as CEO, taking over from former CEO Miguel Gutierrez during the second half of 2022.

He is a former head of Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB3.SA, the local unit of Spain's Banco Santander SAN.MC, where he still serves as chairman of the board. Santander is one of Americanas creditors.

Rial left Americanas alongside chief financial officer Andre Covre, who had just joined the firm as well.

"With the initial diagnosis there was an urgent need for a course correction," Rial added in a LinkedIn post, praising the board of directors and the reference shareholders for "the transparency and the unconditional support they gave me."

"As for my departure, it comes from understanding the need to make room for the company to restructure itself from a starting point totally different from that I expected to find," said the executive.

CRISIS MODE

Shares in Americanas rose more than 10% on Tuesday, but were still down nearly 77% year-to-date, since Rial announced the accounting inconsistencies.

Since then, the company has asked for protection from creditors, a move questioned by banks; securities regulator CVM opened three probes to investigate the matter; and two industry groups have sued asking for reparation.

After news that company managers sold around 215 million reais ($42 million) in shares in the months before the revelation of the accounting problems, markets are looking into variable compensation of management during the period in which the accounting problems happened.

Documents filed with the securities regulator show Americanas paid 169.6 million reais ($33 million) in compensation to managers over the last five years, including a portion of variable compensation, despite the fact that Americanas had losses from 2017 to 2020.

The company paid last year 516.6 million reais in dividends related to the results in 2021, according to securities filings.

($1 = 5.1180 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

