Americanas proposes $1.9 bln for creditors from top shareholders

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA said on Tuesday it has offered a capital injection to its creditors of 10 billion reais ($1.93 billion) which would come from top shareholders.

The company added that so far there is no agreement on the proposal.

($1 = 5.1910 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

