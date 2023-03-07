US Markets

Americanas proposes $1.9 bln for creditors from top shareholders

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

March 07, 2023 — 04:53 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA said on Tuesday it has offered a capital injection to its creditors of 10 billion reais ($1.93 billion) which would come from top shareholders.

The company added that so far there is no agreement on the proposal.

($1 = 5.1910 reais)

