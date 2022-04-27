Americana selects banks for dual listing in Saudi Arabia and the UAE - source

World Markets
The Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut has hired banks for a potential dual listing in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Americana Group has selected Goldman Sachs, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Saudi National Bank for the deal, said the source, declining to be named as the matter is not public.

Goldman Sachs, FAB and SNB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

