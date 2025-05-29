American Woodmark Q4 Profit, Sales Down

(RTTNews) - American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD), a manufacturer of kitchen, bath, and home organization products, Thursday reported lower profit for the fourth quarter, primarily impacted by decline in sales as well as increases in material and transportation costs.

The company posted net income of $25.57 million or $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from $26.79 million or $1.69 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings decreased to $23.99 million or $1.61 per share from $28.25 million or $1.78 per share in the prior year.

Sales declined 11.7% to $400.39 million from $453.28 million a year ago.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects low-single digit decline to low-single digit increase in net sales. Previously, it was expecting mid single-digit decline in net sales year-over-year.

Looking ahead, Scott Culbreth, President and CEO said, "We expect to outperform market growth rates but have widened our outlook due to uncertainty related to tariffs with net sales declines expected throughout the first half of the fiscal year."

