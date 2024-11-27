News & Insights

American Woodmark price target raised to $118 from $115 at Baird

November 27, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs raised the firm’s price target on American Woodmark (AMWD) to $118 from $115 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said there is no change to its attractive long-term earnings power despite near-term market choppiness as weaker macro remains the primary culprit, with still-challenged R&R activity and moderating new construction completions.

