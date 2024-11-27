American Woodmark price target raised to $118 from $115 at Baird

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs raised the firm’s price target on American Woodmark (AMWD) to $118 from $115 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said there is no change to its attractive long-term earnings power despite near-term market choppiness as weaker macro remains the primary culprit, with still-challenged R&R activity and moderating new construction completions.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMWD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.