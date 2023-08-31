American Woodmark (FRA:AHQ) Price Target Increased by 9.66% to 70.33

The average one-year price target for American Woodmark (FRA:AHQ) has been revised to 70.33 / share. This is an increase of 9.66% from the prior estimate of 64.13 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.89 to a high of 80.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.96% from the latest reported closing price of 67.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Woodmark. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHQ is 0.13%, a decrease of 33.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 17,792K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,168K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHQ by 36.89% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,130K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHQ by 33.38% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 697K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares, representing a decrease of 32.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHQ by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 658K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHQ by 40.42% over the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 553K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing a decrease of 29.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHQ by 12.09% over the last quarter.

