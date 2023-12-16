American Woodmark (FRA:AHQ) Price Target Increased by 6.83% to 78.40

The average one-year price target for American Woodmark (FRA:AHQ) has been revised to 78.40 / share. This is an increase of 6.83% from the prior estimate of 73.38 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 74.81 to a high of 87.03 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.39% from the latest reported closing price of 79.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Woodmark. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHQ is 0.14%, an increase of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 18,092K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,106K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHQ by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 966K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares, representing a decrease of 16.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHQ by 41.73% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 680K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHQ by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 630K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHQ by 0.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 517K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHQ by 2.63% over the last quarter.

