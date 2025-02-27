AMERICAN WOODMARK Earnings Results: $AMWD Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN WOODMARK ($AMWD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, missing estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $397,580,000, missing estimates of $417,451,830 by $-19,871,830.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMWD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AMERICAN WOODMARK Insider Trading Activity

AMERICAN WOODMARK insiders have traded $AMWD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SCOTT CULBRETH (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $958,100 .

. JAMES G DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $474,551.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMERICAN WOODMARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN WOODMARK stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.