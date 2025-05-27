AMERICAN WOODMARK Earnings Preview: Recent $AMWD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMERICAN WOODMARK ($AMWD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $434,765,565 and earnings of $1.47 per share.

AMERICAN WOODMARK Insider Trading Activity

AMERICAN WOODMARK insiders have traded $AMWD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES G DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $474,551 .

. MICHAEL SCOTT CULBRETH (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $315,360

AMERICAN WOODMARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN WOODMARK stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMERICAN WOODMARK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMWD in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Zelman issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/14/2025

