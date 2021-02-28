American Woodmark Corporation Just Missed EPS By 21%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders might have noticed that American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.9% to US$93.41 in the past week. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$432m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 21% to hit US$1.01 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:AMWD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering American Woodmark are now predicting revenues of US$1.82b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a decent 9.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 61% to US$6.53. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.78b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.28 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$111, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on American Woodmark, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$119 and the most bearish at US$106 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting American Woodmark is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that American Woodmark's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 9.1%, compared to a historical growth rate of 14% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.5% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that American Woodmark is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards American Woodmark following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple American Woodmark analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that American Woodmark is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

