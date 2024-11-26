American Woodmark announces $125M share repurchase plan

On November 20, the Board of Directors authorized an additional stock repurchase program of up to $125M of the company’s outstanding common shares. This authorization is in addition to the stock repurchase program authorized on November 29, 2023.
